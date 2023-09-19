Nature-based solutions are reshaping how civil engineering teams deliver resilient water infrastructure, but integrating watershed-scale insights into detailed design remains a significant challenge.

The Nature Conservancy addresses this challenge by integrating its WaterProof platform, a decision-support tool that helps stakeholders evaluate and implement nature-based solutions for local water management, with a structured Autodesk InfraWorks and Civil 3D workflow.

WaterProof delivers spatial analyses as much as 1,500 times faster than traditional methods. The Nature Conservancy visualizes these insights in InfraWorks and translates them into detailed, engineering-ready Civil 3D designs using standardized components such as detention and retention basins, riparian-buffer restoration layouts, floodplain-reconnection features, and green stormwater infrastructure.

The approach supports scenario analysis in minutes rather than days, helps identify effective interventions, and accelerates the transition from planning to design through improved coordination, reduced manual effort, and better-informed investment decisions.