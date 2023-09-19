Adani Airports has launched a pioneering digital transformation initiative to convert existing airport assets across its network into intelligent digital twins through Scan-to-BIM and scan-to-GIS workflows. Legacy infrastructure was captured using advanced reality-capture technologies and transformed into accurate BIM and GIS models, creating a unified digital ecosystem for planning, design, construction, operations, and asset management.

To ensure future readiness, BIM has been mandated for all new airport projects, establishing a standardized digital delivery framework across the organization. The initiative integrates spatial intelligence, asset information, and operational data to support informed decision-making, predictive maintenance, lifecycle asset management, and enhanced stakeholder collaboration.

A key achievement of this transformation is compliance with ISO 19650 standards and the successful implementation of BSI Kitemark for BIM Stage 3, making Adani Airports the world’s first airport network to achieve this level of digital maturity across multiple airports.

The program improves data accuracy, operational efficiency, governance, and sustainability while enabling the vision of “One Airport, One Map”—a connected BIM-GIS ecosystem that supports smarter airports, enhanced passenger experiences, and scalable future growth across India’s aviation sector.