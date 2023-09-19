BLDUS responds to a central challenge in American housing: how to create buildings that are beautiful, healthy, affordable, lower-carbon, and rooted in place without relying on conventional, extractive material systems.

Through its farm-to-shelter approach, the Washington, DC–based firm treats architecture as a connected supply-chain, climate, health, and placemaking challenge. Its work combines design, development, and construction, giving the team greater control over decisions affecting sustainability, cost, constructability, and long-term quality.

Projects including Grass House, Poplar Grove, and Brown House demonstrate a new American vernacular shaped by natural and salvaged materials, adaptive urban infill, highly efficient envelopes, and thoughtful responses to local history and context. Building systems and materials include bamboo, eucalyptus, and wood framing; salvaged walnut; cork surfaces; bark siding; triple-glazed windows; energy-recovery ventilation; and reused architectural elements.

The firm’s use of BamCore’s Prime Wall system sequesters five to six times as much carbon as traditional wood framing and provides up to 60% greater thermal efficiency. Autodesk AutoCAD and Revit support coordinated design documentation, visualization, material tracking, LEED processes, and fabrication-aware construction workflows.

Through built, tested, and repeatable projects, BLDUS shows that healthier, lower-carbon, design-forward housing can move beyond isolated demonstrations and become a practical model for urban residential architecture.