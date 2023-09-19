Billard Leece Partnership is reshaping how one of Australia’s most complex pediatric healthcare programs is being designed and delivered. Across the new Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network buildings at Randwick and Westmead, Autodesk Construction Cloud serves as a shared digital foundation connecting hundreds of clinicians, consultants, contractors, patients, families, and consumer groups.

With thousands of highly specialized spaces to coordinate, accuracy, speed, and trust are critical. A single source of truth brings cloud-based model authoring, automated clash detection, version control, issue tracking, and controlled document access into one environment. This reduces coordination risk, replaces labor-intensive manual processes, and gives project teams more time to resolve the decisions that matter most.

The program's greatest impact is felt by children, parents, and caregivers, who can experience patient rooms and shared spaces in 3D and contribute directly to decisions about daylight, overnight accommodation, amenities, and the everyday experience of care. Their feedback is shaping tangible outcomes, including a dedicated food-delivery window for a family patient lounge.

The result is more than digital efficiency. It’s about a more inclusive, transparent, and responsive design process that translates complex information into better collaboration, stronger decisions, and healthcare environments designed around the needs of children and their families, clinicians, and the broader community.