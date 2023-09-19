& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad addresses a persistent challenge in architecture, engineering, and construction education: the gap between theoretical instruction and real-world practice.
Its “Campus as a Classroom” model turns the institute’s greenfield campus project into a live teaching laboratory powered by Autodesk design and collaboration tools. Through a practice–pedagogy–practice model, students and public-sector professionals work side by side on active infrastructure projects and apply digital tools in real situations rather than simulations.
More than 70% of participating students improve their design efficiency, while more than 80% of trained professionals transition from 2D CAD to BIM workflows. The program upskills more than 200 students and professionals and creates a repeatable model for digital transformation across India’s infrastructure sector.
The initiative reduces waste and project risk while positioning IIT Palakkad as a model for bringing academia, government, and industry technology together in a sustainable, future-ready education program.