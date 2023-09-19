Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad addresses a persistent challenge in architecture, engineering, and construction education: the gap between theoretical instruction and real-world practice.

Its “Campus as a Classroom” model turns the institute’s greenfield campus project into a live teaching laboratory powered by Autodesk design and collaboration tools. Through a practice–pedagogy–practice model, students and public-sector professionals work side by side on active infrastructure projects and apply digital tools in real situations rather than simulations.

More than 70% of participating students improve their design efficiency, while more than 80% of trained professionals transition from 2D CAD to BIM workflows. The program upskills more than 200 students and professionals and creates a repeatable model for digital transformation across India’s infrastructure sector.

The initiative reduces waste and project risk while positioning IIT Palakkad as a model for bringing academia, government, and industry technology together in a sustainable, future-ready education program.