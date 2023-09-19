The Project Tracker Platform is an enterprise digital solution conceived and developed by the Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) Department at Nesma & Partners, serving as the innovation hub driving digital transformation across complex infrastructure and building projects.

Built natively on Autodesk Platform Services, the platform bridges Autodesk Model Coordination and Navisworks to address traditional coordination silos. It ingests live coordination data and maps clashes directly into structured Navisworks schema tests, selection sets, and clash matrices.

A proprietary Clash AI Assistant automatically sorts, filters, and groups thousands of raw clash instances into actionable items. Connected to Autodesk Construction Cloud and Aconex, the platform tracks the complete master information delivery plan through real-time dashboards.

On major infrastructure projects, it monitors more than 8,300 documents, helps keep delivery 7% ahead of schedule, continuously processes more than 50 complex models, and tracks up to 240,000 historical clashes. Coordination tasks that once took days now take minutes, freeing engineering teams to focus on resolving issues rather than finding them.