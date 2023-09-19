Jeddah’s U-View Tower is a vertically stacked, mixed-use landmark inspired by porifera found in the Red Sea. The project is designed to transform the city and its waterfront while providing a commercially viable destination.

KEO’s design response programs the building as a vertically stacked community that includes retail, food and beverage, entertainment, hotel, office, serviced apartments, and residential spaces. The design draws local relevance from underwater forms found in the Red Sea and uses digital design processes and Autodesk tools to rationalize the building’s organic facade into a constructible system.

The project receives recognition throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council region and is selected by the Council on Vertical Urbanism as a 2026 Future Tower of the Year.