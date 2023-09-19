Following Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, the Hyatt Rose Hall resort faces an urgent challenge: understanding the extent of damage across affected buildings and moving quickly from uncertainty to recovery.

IMPAR is transforming this post-disaster situation into a coordinated digital reconstruction process. Using high-precision 3D laser scanning, the team captured 10,150 square meters of existing conditions and converted the data into an intelligent as-built BIM model at LOD 200-300. This creates a reliable digital foundation for damage assessment, reconstruction planning, and long-term maintenance.

IMPAR connects reality capture, BIM modeling, and cloud-based collaboration through a centralized common data environment supported by Autodesk technology and interoperable workflows. This enables geographically distributed stakeholders to access accurate and current information in real time.

The workflow reduces damage-assessment and documentation time by 65%, lowers documentation and modeling costs by 20%, and accelerates decision-making by 50%. By turning physical damage into coordinated digital information, the project supports a faster and more resilient recovery and contributes to the reactivation of the local tourism economy.