Kristina Youngblut believes the industry grows stronger when professionals share what they know. As a BIM Manager at CIMA+ and an Autodesk Expert Elite, she contributes to the architecture, engineering, and construction community through practical education, mentoring, speaking, and consistent participation in Autodesk community spaces.

Her project, A Tip a Day, begins as a personal commitment to share one useful Autodesk insight every day throughout 2025. Kristina personally creates more than 270 tips and invites other professionals to contribute their own experience, helping the initiative grow into a community-built collection of 365 tips. In collaboration with Autodesk Big Room, she develops monthly newsletters, interactive activities, and an AU card game that brings the project into both digital and in-person community experiences.

The goal is not for Kristina to become the person with every answer. It is to create a welcoming place where people ask questions, exchange knowledge, and feel more confident exploring unfamiliar tools and workflows.

By making technical learning approachable and encouraging others to contribute, she helps shift the industry mindset from “I can’t do this” to “How can I do this?” Her work shows how one person’s commitment to sharing can create lasting value for an entire professional community.