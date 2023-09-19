DESIGN & MAKE AWARDS 2026 FINALIST

China Construction Fifth Engineering Bureau Corp., Ltd./Shenzhen Bay Area Urban Construction and Development Co., Ltd.

AEC CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Using digital twins to drive smarter delivery of a complex landmark
The C Tower Project will be a landmark building, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. China Construction Fifth Engineering Bureau Corp., Ltd./Shenzhen Bay Area Urban Construction and Development Co., Ltd.

Using digital twins to drive smarter delivery of a complex landmark

BIM creates the digital twin foundation for the Tower C project, providing a unified representation of design, construction, and operations data while resolving conflicts between multidisciplinary systems.

Proprietary intelligent model-review and scheduling algorithms shift management from experience-driven processes to data-driven decision-making. This approach reshapes the delivery of a complex landmark, supports lean construction and low-carbon operations, and demonstrates how digitally enabled construction can define the vertical cities of the future.