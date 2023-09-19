& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
BIM creates the digital twin foundation for the Tower C project, providing a unified representation of design, construction, and operations data while resolving conflicts between multidisciplinary systems.
Proprietary intelligent model-review and scheduling algorithms shift management from experience-driven processes to data-driven decision-making. This approach reshapes the delivery of a complex landmark, supports lean construction and low-carbon operations, and demonstrates how digitally enabled construction can define the vertical cities of the future.