Avintia Group is consolidating a highly connected industrialized construction ecosystem, integrating design, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, on-site assembly, and continuous improvement within a common digital framework. Leveraging its BIM expertise and Autodesk Forma, the company has implemented a corporate platform for quality, traceability, and operational control that serves as a single source of reliable information for multiple factories and projects.

Each component is identified by a QR code, linking the physical asset to its complete digital record. Teams can inspect assets, capture photographic evidence, record incidents, analyze root causes, monitor KPIs and cost impact, and execute corrective actions within a connected workflow.

Deployed across Ávita Factory, Avibath, Avindow, Avimetal, and Avideck, the solution reduces rework, prevents recurring defects, improves product quality, and scales a more efficient, traceable, and data-driven operating model across the entire value chain.