The Foothill Catalog Foundation (TFCF) was created in the aftermath of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires to address one of the greatest barriers facing displaced families: rebuilding a well-designed, resilient home quickly and affordably.

TFCF developed a nonprofit model that combines architecture, public-sector coordination, builder partnerships, direct homeowner support, and technology. With Autodesk as an early partner, TFCF integrated digital tools into the recovery process from the outset, helping streamline design coordination, permitting, documentation, and collaboration so the organization could serve more families efficiently and at scale.

At its core is a growing Catalog of regionally appropriate, pre-approved home designs that reduces upfront design costs, shortens permitting timelines, and gives homeowners a clearer path from selecting a home to beginning construction.

By bringing together jurisdictions, architects, engineers, builders, nonprofits, technology partners, and community members, TFCF has transformed what is typically an individualized and complex rebuilding process into shared recovery infrastructure.

The result is more than faster permitting. TFCF is helping wildfire survivors remain in their communities, making high-quality design more attainable, preserving local architectural character, and demonstrating a replicable model for equitable, community-centered disaster recovery.