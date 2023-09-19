In partnership with Autodesk, Ramboll developed the Nature as an Asset tool, a digital solution that combines Ramboll’s Biodiversity Metric with design and engineering workflows. The tool connects ecological survey and GIS data directly with CAD environments, automatically calculating biodiversity impacts as projects are designed and refined. The challenge was that biodiversity assessments were often manual, time-consuming, and performed late in the design process. By embedding Ramboll’s Biodiversity Metric into the design workflow, project teams can see the biodiversity consequences of design decisions in real time and compare alternatives before key decisions are made. The result is faster assessments, better-informed design choices, and stronger biodiversity outcomes for clients and communities. The tool helps make nature a measurable design parameter rather than a separate compliance exercise, supporting more sustainable land-use decisions while scaling Ramboll’s biodiversity expertise through digital delivery.