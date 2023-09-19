Kheyti helps smallholder farmers in India adapt to climate change through its Greenhouse-in-a-Box—an affordable, modular protected-farming solution that combines technology, farmer training, quality inputs, and ongoing agronomic support. As the organization works toward reaching one million farmers by 2033, it partners with Autodesk to strengthen both its physical product and the digital systems supporting its growth.

Using Autodesk Revit, AutoCAD, and Robot Structural Analysis, Kheyti designs and tests an agrivoltaics-enabled greenhouse that combines protected cultivation with on-site solar-energy generation. The system creates a more climate-resilient and resource-efficient farming environment while helping farmers manage rising temperatures, unpredictable weather, and water scarcity.

At the same time, support from Autodesk employees is helping Kheyti redesign its data architecture, improve data quality, automate workflows, and create a scalable digital foundation for future expansion.

The results are already significant. Kheyti’s solution supports more than 7,000 farmers across eight Indian states, helping increase annual farmer income by more than $1,000, reduce water use by up to 90%, achieve crop yields up to seven times higher, and lower greenhouse installation costs by 15%.

Together, these innovations make climate-resilient agriculture more accessible, scalable, and sustainable for smallholder farmers.