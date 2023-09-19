TAKENAKA Corporation applies Autodesk Forma-centered project management to the Uchisaiwaicho 1-chome Central District Central Tower, a complex urban redevelopment spanning approximately 360,000 square meters. With a 71-month construction schedule, deep underground work, multiple connected zones, and a large network of designers, supervisors, trade partners, and internal teams, the project requires timely and reliable information across design, procurement, cost, quality control, and field execution.

The team creates a connected data environment using Autodesk Forma, Forma Build, Forma Data Management, and Revit. BIM models, drawings, inspection forms, progress records, review workflows, and management dashboards operate as one connected system rather than separate tools. A dedicated cross-functional CDE support team defines data standards, maintains quality, manages integrations, and helps stakeholders apply consistent workflows across the project.

This approach reduces inspection and quality-control effort by 45% and shortens drawing and document review cycles from two weeks to one. Model-based formwork estimates achieve approximately 1% variance from formal quantity statements and take about 24.5 working days, compared with 1.5 to two months using conventional outsourced methods. By publicly sharing its approach, TAKENAKA also encourages wider adoption of connected, data-driven construction management across the industry.