Skanska Sweden transforms construction delivery nationwide by replacing fragmented project tools and locally defined processes with a connected, enterprise-scale digital workflows. Although the business is already digitally mature, inconsistent workflows create duplicated training, fragmented data, and limited visibility across projects. Skanska standardizes around Autodesk Construction Cloud, supported by business ownership, software owners, and digital project leads who help employees, subcontractors, and partners adopt common ways of working.

The program will add approximately 5,500 monthly active users in Skanska Sweden within two years, and approximately 60% are external collaborators, demonstrating adoption across the wider construction ecosystem. Project information, approvals, issues, reviews, photographs, surveys, forms, and documentation now sit within a connected environment, creating a more reliable source of truth and helping teams identify problems earlier.

Mobile-first workflows also bring digital decision-making directly to the field. Around 3,000 users access the platform exclusively through mobile devices, enabling site teams to document work, resolve issues, and maintain process discipline in real time. Autodesk Platform Services adds flexibility through targeted integrations and visual project boards while preserving enterprise standards. The transformation supports more efficient delivery, stronger governance, improved accountability, and future expansion into risk assessment, sustainability reporting, and new project use cases responsibly across Sweden.