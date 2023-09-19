BAM UK & Ireland delivered the £122 million ($166.5 million) Woodmill and St Columba’s RC High Schools development, creating a 26,666 square-meter building as part of the Dunfermline Learning campus for more than 2,700 pupils and students. Bringing together Woodmill High School, St Columba’s RC High School, and Fife College facilities on campus, the project has achieved international recognition as the world’s largest Passivhaus-certified education building.

Developed in line with Scotland’s net-zero ambitions and supported through the Scottish Futures Trust learning estate program, the campus showcases how sustainable design can deliver measurable outcomes. Passivhaus principles were embedded throughout the project to maximize energy efficiency, indoor air quality, thermal comfort, and natural daylight. Since opening, the building has exceeded its performance targets, achieving a 48% reduction in first-year energy consumption, saving more than £433,000 ($590,960) in energy costs and outperforming its original energy target by more than 20%.

BAM implemented an integrated Autodesk technology ecosystem including Autodesk Forma, Revit, Navisworks, Build, Platform Services, and Tandem. This connected workflow spans design, construction, and operation. Through Autodesk Tandem, Fife Council benefits from a live digital twin that provides a single source of truth for asset management, maintenance planning, operational insight, and continuous building performance optimization.