Hong Kong’s Water Supplies Department operates a city scale digital twin that manages the full lifecycle of more than 420,000 assets across over 8,600 kilometers of pipelines serving 7.5 million people.

Built on Autodesk BIM and integrated with GIS, IoT sensors, SCADA, hydraulic simulation, and artificial intelligence, the platform unifies design, construction, operations, and decommissioning under ISO 55001 and ISO 19650 governance. It provides a single authoritative source of truth that preserves data through every handover and strengthens operational decisions.

Two core systems power the digital twin: an asset management information system for above ground and underground facilities, and a smart trunk transfer support system for large trunk mains. Together, they deliver real-time monitoring, automated maintenance workflows, predictive analytics, and AI-assisted leak detection.

The approach improves emergency response times by 25%, reduces water loss by 10%, generates projected annual savings of HKD 30 million ($3.8 million), and avoids 18,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.