Windover Construction accelerates digital transformation through AI-enabled platforms that improve permitting, design coordination, quality management, and construction operations using BIM, automation, connected data, and Autodesk technology.

The Windover Innovation Group uses Autodesk Platform Services, Revit, Dynamo, Autodesk Takeoff, Autodesk Forma, Navisworks, and Autodesk Tandem to develop solutions across the project lifecycle.

These solutions include an AI-enabled Automated Plan Review Solution, developed by Windover and implemented within a municipal environment in the United Arab Emirates. It transforms permitting and code compliance through BIM automation and digital-review workflows, converting manual processes that take hours into connected workflows completed in minutes.

Windover also develops the Smart Shovel Platform, an AI-enabled construction-intelligence solution built on Autodesk Platform Services and integrated with Autodesk Forma. It streamlines quality assurance and control, field operations, project management, and safety.

Together, these innovations improve collaboration, efficiency, decision-making, and risk management while transforming construction workflows.