The $350 million Canberra Institute of Technology Woden project shows how Autodesk’s connected ecosystem supports the complete building lifecycle from concept design through construction.

During early design, Autodesk Forma helps the team evaluate site conditions, test options, and make sustainable, data-informed decisions. The design then transitions into Autodesk Revit and Autodesk Construction Cloud, where five federated architectural models enable multidisciplinary teams to collaborate across a complex education precinct.

Autodesk Construction Cloud provides a single source of truth for design coordination, issue management, and stakeholder collaboration, improving transparency and reducing coordination risk throughout delivery.

By connecting Forma Site Design, Revit, Autodesk Construction Cloud, and Autodesk Build within one workflow, the project reduces rework, improves coordination, and establishes a scalable digital-delivery approach. The result is a highly coordinated, 22,500-square-meter timber-frame education campus that can support as many as 6,500 students.