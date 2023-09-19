Motiva Rodovias and TPF are redefining Brazilian infrastructure through the Sorocabana Concession, a 460-kilometer highway network. The project consolidates a pioneering digital concession through a digital twin that connects BIM and GIS for continuous management throughout the asset lifecycle.

To coordinate 22 disciplines and more than 20,000 files, the organizations are moving beyond traditional engineering silos and standardizing processes under ISO 19650. They use an Autodesk ecosystem that includes Forma, Build, Navisworks, Revit, Civil 3D, and Autodesk Platform Services, supported by proprietary integrations such as computer vision for field-asset mapping and OpenBIM validation.

The teams digitize routine construction activities, eliminate paper by connecting field reports directly to 4D monitoring, and use Autodesk XR to anticipate risks through immersive visualization.

With investment of R$8.8 billion ($1.71 billion) the project generates 35,000 jobs, advances the highways toward a smart roads model, improves regional logistics, and supports mobility for 1.8 million people.