On the Scarborough Subway Extension, a 7.8-kilometer progressive design-build megaproject delivered for Metrolinx, Scarborough Transit Connect transforms digital delivery into a comprehensive delivery assurance system.

Built on Autodesk Construction Cloud as an ISO 19650 common data environment, the Integrated digital delivery program governs every information transaction across one of Canada’s largest transit investments.

The program manages 2,369 governed transactions—including 391 requests for information, 1,254 collaborative reviews, and 724 submittals—and generates more than 102,700 markups across 15,290 files. A 95.75% first-pass approval rate and an 88.34% schedule-to-submittal match keep 144 of 163 development submittals on track and an average of six days ahead of schedule.

Beyond documents, the program encompasses 4D construction sequencing, live SAP and Autodesk Construction Cloud data integrated into Power BI and Autodesk Platform Services, and an asset–model binding framework that establishes the digital twin foundation for handover.

Designers, contractors, and the client operate from a single verified source of truth, shifting megaproject oversight from reactive review to informed governance.