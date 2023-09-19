AXIA Energia, one of the largest electricity companies in the Southern Hemisphere, operates 44.4 GW of capacity, 74,000 kilometers of transmission lines, and nearly 300 substations across Brazil. To overcome fragmented two-dimensional documentation, particularly in complex brownfield projects, AXIA advances the Digital Engineering and Automation initiative under the EVA360 Project.

Supported by reality capture, automation, and artificial intelligence, the program digitizes substations, hydroelectric plants, wind farms, and transmission lines through parameterized 3D models within a common data environment based on Autodesk Forma.

With a corporate investment of R$78 million (about $15 million), AXIA plans to digitize 300 substations, more than 50 generation plants, and thousands of kilometers of transmission lines by 2029. Estimated operational savings range from R$200,000 to R$1 million ($38,600 to $193,000) per project, while the approach reduces project development time by up to 50%.

Results are impressive: acceleration of deliveries by up to three months, zero project delays, improved design accuracy, and stronger employee and asset safety through GeoBIM models. The initiative also supports the development of AXIA’s Digital Engineering Center and establishes GeoBIM, digital twins, APIs, and Autodesk-based automation as scalable references for digital transformation in the global electric power sector.