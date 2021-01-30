How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
MotionBuilder is 3D character animation software used to bring loveable characters and ferocious creatures to life. You can:
Capture, edit, and play back complex animations
Work faster and more efficiently in an interactive environment
Seamlessly exchange data between 3D content creation tools like Maya and 3ds Max
Ready-made moves in MotionBuilder empower you to animate 3D characters with ease.
An artist-friendly and customizable interface enables you to work faster without compromising creativity.
Production editing tools let you manipulate motion capture data and take characters to the next level.
Manipulation tools let you change the position and orientation of a character to create or alter animation.
Autodesk MotionBuilder can run on Microsoft® Windows® and Linux®. See Autodesk MotionBuilder system requirements for details.
Autodesk MotionBuilder is a 3D character animation software with prebuilt moves, that allows you to capture, edit, and play back high-quality animations in an interactive environment.
Autodesk MotionBuilder is used by a variety of professional animation and game studios for its ability to quickly produce high-quality animations.
Your Autodesk MotionBuilder subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to MotionBuilder software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy MotionBuilder here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
The price of an annual MotionBuilder subscription is