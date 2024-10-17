How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Wonder Dynamics' powerful AI-toolset Wonder Studio empowers creators and artists to focus more on the iterative and creative aspects of storytelling. Wonder Studio is an innovative browser-based platform that leverages cutting-edge AI technology to transform the creation of visual effects and provides body and facial animation, lighting, and camera tracking data that works with your content creation tool of choice. Democratizing the industry for storytellers and creators of all skill sets.
Turn your footage into live-action animated films, commercials, music videos, and more with AI-powered Wonder Studio.
Replace live actors with 3D characters and seamlessly capture facial, body, and hand movements with Wonder Studio's AI mocap technology. Get complete motion capture data for your project in USD or FBX formats, with advanced character bone retargeting and export-ready animations.
Gain ultimate flexibility for precise character placement and movement control with the Camera Track Tool. Match movements of a virtual camera to real-life scenes for realistic alignment and motion and detect the planes within your scene using Point Cloud.
Export selected project elements enabled during Render Setup. From Clean Plate, to Camera Track, and Alpha Masks, customize and download your desired outputs to see exactly what you need for the creative task at hand.
Allow yourself to focus more on the iterative and creative aspects of storytelling - let Wonder Studio automate the rest!
No matter how big or small your project and team are, Wonder Studio's intuitive interface allows artists to do what they do best— create. Upload footage, scan frames, and quickly assign CG characters to live actors you'd like to replace. And create unique footage that is automatically lit, animated, and composed.
Seamlessly add finishing touches to your work by easily exporting results into the tool you already use today. Improve collaboration with integrated open standards like
Increase efficiency and free up your machines for more creative work with Wonder Studio's cloud-based rendering technology. Submit multiple rendering jobs to the cloud and continue to work on other projects simultaneously - significantly reducing downtime so artists can deliver creative results faster.
From the Wonder Studio dashboard, you can upload a custom character by clicking "My Assets", "Upload", and "Upload Character" in the drop-down menu. If you are already in a project, navigate to the "My Characters" tab, and click the "+" button to create and name your character.
Wonder Studio uses a credit system that enables you to spend your subscription balance according to your needs. Wonder Studio has multiple project types that require a different amount of resources for processing. Each second of project processing has an equivalent cost in credits. Credit spending is as follows:
Your Wonder Studio account balance resets each month. Any unused credits do not carry over into the next month.
You can cancel your current Wonder Studio subscription at any time in the Web App by navigating to Settings > Subscription Overview> Cancel Subscription.
Live action generates motion capture data along with rendered elements (such as lighting, clean plates, alpha masks, and compositing), and takes more resources to process. Since AI mocap generates only the motion capture data and does not render your VFX shot, it uses fewer processing resources. Live action animates, lights and composes your CG characters into a live-action scene, while AI mocap only generates the motion capture data of the body and hand performance