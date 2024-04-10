KEY THEME 1

Business resilience

Digitization boosts business resilience amid continued challenges

Optimism is returning

Companies are more prepared than reported in 2023 to face an uncertain future. In a word, business leaders and experts this year are optimistic.

73% of companies are prepared to handle unforeseen change

64% were concerned in 2023 vs. 43% in 2024

Concern about access to skilled talent is down from last year

62% increase in productivity

“Coming out of COVID, people are a lot more optimistic. We’ve had a year now to figure out which way is up.”

— Richard Matchett, Digital Lead, Zutari, an infrastructure engineering and advisory practice

Companies are more prepared than reported in 2023 to face an uncertain future

Last year, survey respondents emphasized the sense of uncertainty brought about by the global pandemic, geopolitical turmoil, and economic instability in many markets, with many businesses struggling to attract and retain the talent they needed to grow.

Survey question: My company is well prepared to handle unforeseen future macroeconomic and geopolitical changes.

Resiliency measures are tied to confidence

Global insight

At companies that take more steps to boost resilience, leaders and experts are more confident about the future.

Business resilience in your industry

Cost control has risen above talent as the top challenge for business

Talent remains a critical factor in company success, but it is no longer the top challenge many businesses are facing.

Talent and global events pose less of a challenge

Global insight

Respondents around the world are less worried this year about talent as well as the global economy and global events.

Business resilience in your industry

Digitally mature companies see greater business success

Companies that invest in digital transformation are seeing dramatic results.

Digital maturity is now the norm

Global insight

Perceptions of digital maturity have flipped in just one year.

Business resilience in your industry

Companies are making meaningful progress in their AI adoption journeys

Business leaders and experts are bullish on artificial intelligence.

AI adoption by country

Global insight

Companies are already exploring different ways to use AI.

Business resilience in your industry

