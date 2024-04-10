Business resilience

Companies are more prepared than reported in 2023 to face an uncertain future. In a word, business leaders and experts this year are optimistic.
— Richard Matchett, Digital Lead, Zutari, an infrastructure engineering and advisory practice
Last year, survey respondents emphasized the sense of uncertainty brought about by the global pandemic, geopolitical turmoil, and economic instability in many markets, with many businesses struggling to attract and retain the talent they needed to grow.
2024 REPORT
Companies tackle talent challenges with upskilling, digitization, and sustainability initiatives.
2024 REPORT
Sustainability is now a key concern for employees, customers, and investors—as well as an important driver of business success.