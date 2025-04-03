Most leaders surveyed for the 2025 State of Design & Make report say their companies continue to invest in entering new markets and in offering new products and services but at a lower rate than the previous year—67% of leaders say they will enter new markets this year, compared to 75% in 2024. Enthusiasm for offering new services is also down, with 69% of leaders this year saying they will offer new services compared to 77% previously.

These findings echo the global drop in sentiment seen this year and align with efforts to control costs in the near term.

But as with so many aspects concerning Design and Make industries, digitally mature organizations are much less likely to be affected by this general belt-tightening. Seventy-seven percent of digitally mature companies say they are considering entering new markets, compared with 57% of less digitally mature companies. They are also more likely (79%) to offer new products and services than their counterparts (60%) and to increase their investments into acquisitions (67% compared to 42%). These actions give digitally mature organizations a competitive advantage, allowing them to expand while others contract under market pressures.