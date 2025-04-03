& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Future investment projections have fallen this year but are still robust: 66% of business leaders say their organizations will increase or strongly increase their investments over the next three years. While this reflects confidence in the future, this number is down from 80% in 2024, indicating that leaders are being more conservative in an uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic environment.
However, digitally mature organizations are significantly more bullish on the future, with 80% of leaders planning to increase future investments, compared to 53% at less digitally mature companies.
Further, future investments are higher at data-effective companies, where 86% of leaders say they will increase future investments. This indicates that organizations are seeing outsize benefits from their investments and that digital transformation efforts may have eased implementation challenges, resulting in long-term cost savings and productivity gains.
– Wei Feng Lu, Senior Vice President, Morimatsu International Holdings Company Ltd., a global manufacturing and solutions company headquartered in China
Most leaders surveyed for the 2025 State of Design & Make report say their companies continue to invest in entering new markets and in offering new products and services but at a lower rate than the previous year—67% of leaders say they will enter new markets this year, compared to 75% in 2024. Enthusiasm for offering new services is also down, with 69% of leaders this year saying they will offer new services compared to 77% previously.
These findings echo the global drop in sentiment seen this year and align with efforts to control costs in the near term.
But as with so many aspects concerning Design and Make industries, digitally mature organizations are much less likely to be affected by this general belt-tightening. Seventy-seven percent of digitally mature companies say they are considering entering new markets, compared with 57% of less digitally mature companies. They are also more likely (79%) to offer new products and services than their counterparts (60%) and to increase their investments into acquisitions (67% compared to 42%). These actions give digitally mature organizations a competitive advantage, allowing them to expand while others contract under market pressures.