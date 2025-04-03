The cost of digital transformation is a growing challenge for many organizations, with 44% of leaders saying it’s their main barrier, up from 35% in 2024 and reflecting a global increase in concern about cost control. But given the outsize returns organizations are seeing from their digital transformation investments, cost-cutting measures could have equally outsize negative effects if they impact technology initiatives.

Concerns about cost are followed by the persistent challenges of time and talent, tied for second this year as the most-cited obstacles as organizations struggle to meet implementation goals while also trying to do more with fewer resources.

The more digitally mature an organization, the less concerned its leaders are with cost and talent and the more concerned they are with the actual technology. Digitally mature companies less often cite cost (41% compared to 46%) and more often cite the limited capabilities of tools (29% compared to 24%) as a barrier. These organizations also have an advantage when it comes to talent, with 27% of leaders saying digital transformation has improved talent acquisition and retention compared to 18% at less digitally mature companies.