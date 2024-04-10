“Having experienced the global challenges in the last few years, we’ve now established ways to hedge risks more effectively, such as pricing quotations based on an understanding of price fluctuations and avoiding risky areas in the supply chain.”
— Eiichiro Okano, Managing Executive Officer, Digital Transformation Division, Obayashi Corporation, a construction and general contracting firm
Percentage of respondents who agree with statements: 1. My company is well prepared to handle unforeseen future macroeconomic and geopolitical changes. 2. The future global landscape feels more uncertain now than 3 years ago. 5-point scale. Top two = agree.
“I wouldn’t say optimism returned, because I don’t know that it ever left us. We’ve been very optimistic the last two years, and our team is definitely resilient. The pandemic created different ways for people to think.”
— Vince DiPofi, PE CEO, SSOE Group, an architecture and engineering firm