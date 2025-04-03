This year saw a general cooling of sentiment across Design and Make industries, with the majority of business leaders feeling both more uncertain about the future and less prepared to handle unforeseen changes.

Sixty-five percent of leaders surveyed for this year’s report agree that the global landscape is now more uncertain, a 10-point jump that represents a 19% increase year-over-year. Leaders are also less confident in their organization’s ability to weather unforeseen obstacles, with just 61% saying they are well prepared, down from 73% in 2024.

This conflation of uncertainty and unpreparedness is having far-reaching impact across Design and Make industries. From a general reduction in spending to a decreased enthusiasm for new technologies, leaders are experiencing a lack of organizational confidence.