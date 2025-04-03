06

This year saw a general cooling of sentiment across Design and Make industries, with the majority of business leaders feeling both more uncertain about the future and less prepared to handle unforeseen changes. 

Sixty-five percent of leaders surveyed for this year’s report agree that the global landscape is now more uncertain, a 10-point jump that represents a 19% increase year-over-year. Leaders are also less confident in their organization’s ability to weather unforeseen obstacles, with just 61% saying they are well prepared, down from 73% in 2024.

This conflation of uncertainty and unpreparedness is having far-reaching impact across Design and Make industries. From a general reduction in spending to a decreased enthusiasm for new technologies, leaders are experiencing a lack of organizational confidence.

Leaders feel more uncertain about the future and less prepared to face it

Percentage of respondents who agree to statements: 1. My company is well prepared to handle unforseen future macroeconomic and geopolitical changes. 2. The future global landscape feels more uncertain now than 3 years ago. 5-point scale. Top two = agree.

But amid uncertainty, some organizations are faring better than others. Leaders at digitally mature organizations, for example, feel better prepared to handle unforeseen changes—76% of leaders at these companies feel prepared, compared to only 47% at less digitally mature organizations. And data-effective organizations are most confident, with 84% of leaders at those organizations feeling prepared to handle unforeseen changes. This points to yet another advantage of digitalization across Design and Make industries: increased resilience.

