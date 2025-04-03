& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
This year saw a general cooling of sentiment across Design and Make industries, with the majority of business leaders feeling both more uncertain about the future and less prepared to handle unforeseen changes.
Sixty-five percent of leaders surveyed for this year’s report agree that the global landscape is now more uncertain, a 10-point jump that represents a 19% increase year-over-year. Leaders are also less confident in their organization’s ability to weather unforeseen obstacles, with just 61% saying they are well prepared, down from 73% in 2024.
This conflation of uncertainty and unpreparedness is having far-reaching impact across Design and Make industries. From a general reduction in spending to a decreased enthusiasm for new technologies, leaders are experiencing a lack of organizational confidence.
But amid uncertainty, some organizations are faring better than others. Leaders at digitally mature organizations, for example, feel better prepared to handle unforeseen changes—76% of leaders at these companies feel prepared, compared to only 47% at less digitally mature organizations. And data-effective organizations are most confident, with 84% of leaders at those organizations feeling prepared to handle unforeseen changes. This points to yet another advantage of digitalization across Design and Make industries: increased resilience.
– Brad Sonter, Practice Design Technology Lead, Cox Architecture, a design-focused architectural practice headquartered in Australia
– Ammar Al Assam, CEO, Dewan Architects, an architecture firm headquartered in the UAE