These organizations are far ahead of less digitally mature organizations in the use of cloud services and platforms, smart services, and mass customization—processes that can help improve agility, enable predictive maintenance, and optimize supply chains.

In interviews, D&M professionals describe how they have improved a wide array of workflows and systems through digital transformation. For example, leaders at some firms say they have not only embraced automation and digital twins in production, but that they also are also improving supply chain and finance processes through digital transformation.

Dave Mackenzie of Aurecon—a design, engineering, and advisory firm—notes that digital maturity doesn’t just mean investing in technology, but also managing these tools effectively to yield positive business outcomes. “We’ve developed a digital maturity framework with six or seven key specializations that we’ve identified as important to our business,” he says. “Each part of that framework is connected back to client value.”

The industrial machinery and aerospace sectors lead others in D&M when it comes to data integration, with 60% and 56% of respondents from these sectors respectively saying their organizations are “very mature” in this area. The building products sector lags in the use of cloud services, with only 34% of respondents saying their companies are “very mature.”