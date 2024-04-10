BUSINESS RESILIENCE INSIGHT 3: D&M

What does digital maturity mean for D&M companies?

Read more about business resilience

Digitally mature D&M companies outpace their peers in a number of important areas

Across the industry, 59% of respondents say their company is digitally mature.

These organizations are far ahead of less digitally mature organizations in the use of cloud services and platforms, smart services, and mass customization—processes that can help improve agility, enable predictive maintenance, and optimize supply chains.

In interviews, D&M professionals describe how they have improved a wide array of workflows and systems through digital transformation. For example, leaders at some firms say they have not only embraced automation and digital twins in production, but that they also are also improving supply chain and finance processes through digital transformation.

Dave Mackenzie of Aurecon—a design, engineering, and advisory firm—notes that digital maturity doesn’t just mean investing in technology, but also managing these tools effectively to yield positive business outcomes. “We’ve developed a digital maturity framework with six or seven key specializations that we’ve identified as important to our business,” he says. “Each part of that framework is connected back to client value.”

The industrial machinery and aerospace sectors lead others in D&M when it comes to data integration, with 60% and 56% of respondents from these sectors respectively saying their organizations are “very mature” in this area. The building products sector lags in the use of cloud services, with only 34% of respondents saying their companies are “very mature.”

More digitally mature D&M companies are also more process mature

A chart showing how more and less digitally mature D&M companies compare across five key areas.

Percent of respondents who selected “very mature” in each process.

Survey question: In your company or organization, how mature are the following? 5-point scale.

Continue exploring this insight

Digital maturity

Read insight

Digital maturity: Global

Read insight

Digital maturity: AECO

Read insight

Digital maturity: M&E

Read insight