Explore by geography: AMER, EMEA, and APAC

     

AMER, EMEA, and APAC insights

Leaders in Design and Make industries across regions report that they are confronting daunting headwinds, from increased geopolitical uncertainty and inflation to talent gaps and challenges implementing emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). But for the third year, digital transformation has proven to help Design and Make organizations identify opportunity amid disruption, providing benefits nearly across the board.

Cost control is top of mind for leaders in the Americas region (AMER) with 34% saying it is a top challenge. Talent is also a persistent obstacle, with 56% of leaders saying lack of skilled talent is hindering growth.

Echoing global findings, leaders in AMER feel the global landscape is more uncertain (63%) and they also feel less prepared to handle unforeseen changes. Sentiment about AI is also down in AMER, with just 73% of leaders saying AI will enhance their industry, down from 81% last year, and 47% agreeing that AI will destabilize their industry.

Despite this uncertainty, business leaders in AMER are still feeling bullish in some areas as they identify opportunity amid disruption. Although overall investments are down year-over-year, 71% of leaders say they will increase overall future investments. Sustainability is experiencing a surge of optimism, with 95% leaders saying their organizations are taking steps to be more sustainable, and 42% of AMER respondents are using AI to enable sustainability.

Brazil and the United States are most influenced by customers

Percentage of respondents who agree that customers are influential when it comes to their sustainability goals. Survey question: How influential are the following groups in motivating your company or organization to create and meet sustainability goals? 5-point scale. Top two = influential.

In the Americas, Brazil is where the largest percentage of business leaders surveyed (80%) say customers are influential in motivating companies to be more sustainable. The United States is close behind, with 78% of respondents citing customers as influential. However, both countries show declines compared to the previous survey. In 2024, 86% of respondents in Brazil and 90% of US respondents considered customers to be influential in motivating companies to create and meet sustainability goals. 

The influence of customers dropped most significantly in Mexico, with a year-over-year decrease from 89% to 62%, making Mexico the Americas country where the lowest percentage of business leaders consider customers to be influential in motivating sustainability efforts.

“I think about 95% of our matrix are clean energy. So, it’s hydropower power plants; it’s solar grids and all those technologies. I’m very proud to say, yes, we are very, very, very busy on the work and sustainability point.”

– Vinicius Prata, Leader of the Power Generation BIM Committee, Eletrobras, an electric power generation and transmission company headquartered in Brazil

Americas split on top organizational challenge

Percentage of respondents who selected “cost control and cost management” and “technological advancements including AI” as their top challenge. Survey question: What are the top challenges your company or organization faces today? 13 response options.

In contrast with global results this year, the Americas are split on their view of top challenges.

While cost control is the concern most likely to be listed as a top challenge among respondents in the United States (36%) and Canada (41%), respondents in both Brazil and Mexico are more concerned about AI implementation than cost.

The United States sees the biggest decrease in preparedness, Canada the largest decrease in uncertainty

Percentage of respondents who agree to statements: 1. My company is well prepared to handle unforeseen future macroeconomic and geopolitical changes. 2. The future global landscape feels more uncertain now than 3 years ago. 5-point scale. Top two = agree.

The United States and Brazil both saw roughly 10-point increases in the number of respondents who agree that the future global landscape feels more uncertain. And the United States is also feeling less prepared than the previous year, with 69% of leaders saying they feel prepared to handle unforeseen changes, a decrease of 11 points.

In Mexico and Canada, the trend was reversed. In Mexico, slightly fewer (56%) agree that uncertainty is greater now compared to the survey a year earlier (59%). In Canada, the difference was more significant. In 2024, 72% of survey respondents in Canada agreed that the future felt more uncertain; in this year's survey, only 60% agree, signaling that Canada is one of the few regions optimistic about the current global landscape.

Canada and the United States see the largest decline in future investments

Survey question: How do you think your company or organization’s level of investment will shift over the next 3 years? 5-point scale. Top two = increase.

In the 2024 State of Design & Make report, the United States was especially positive, with 90% of survey respondents saying that their company’s level of investment would increase over the next three years.

One year later—driven by high interest rates, among other factors—that figure is down to 73%, representing a 19% decline. Canada is similarly cautious this year, with just 58% of survey respondents saying their companies will increase or strongly increase their investments in the next three years—a 21% year-over-year decline.

“I think reduction in spending is due to the uncertainty of the economy. We want to focus on the things that we know we do well and not increase or introduce any new risk.”

– Blaine Buenger, Technology Director, Infrastructure Solutions, Foth, a science, engineering, and technology company headquartered in the US

Cost control is top of mind for leaders in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region (EMEA) with 33% saying it is a top challenge. Talent is also a persistent obstacle, with 55% of leaders saying lack of skilled talent is hindering growth.

Echoing global findings, leaders in EMEA feel the global landscape is more uncertain (63%) and they also feel less prepared to handle unforeseen changes. Sentiment about AI is also down in EMEA, with just 69% of leaders saying AI will enhance their industry, down from 82% last year, and 47% agreeing that AI will destabilize their industry.

Despite this uncertainty, business leaders in EMEA are still feeling bullish in some areas as they identify opportunity amid disruption. Although overall investments are down year-over-year, 64% leaders say they will increase overall future investments. Sustainability is experiencing a surge of optimism, with 96% leaders saying their organizations are taking steps to be more sustainable, and 38% of EMEA respondents are using AI to enable sustainability.

Turkey most influenced by customers, Netherlands the least

Percentage of respondents who agree that customers are influential when it comes to their sustainability goals. Survey question: How influential are the following groups in motivating your company or organization to create and meet sustainability goals? 5-point scale. Top two = influential.

Turkey is the EMEA country where the highest percentage of business leaders (77%) say that customers influence sustainability initiatives. Turkey is also one of the EMEA countries with the lowest percentage of respondents saying that their companies are not engaged in any sustainability actions (2%), the other being the Middle East, also at 2%.

Some countries saw significant year-over-year declines in the percentage of business leaders who consider customers influential, including Germany (90% to 67%) and the Nordics (90% to 71%). The drop in customer and other external influences could suggest organizations taking the lead when it comes to sustainability initiatives.

Germany, Nordics see largest jump in AI adoption for sustainability

Percentage of respondents who selected “Used AI to be more sustainable.” Survey question: What changes has your company or organization already made to be more sustainable? Select all that apply. 12 response options.

Today, Turkey has the highest percentage (47%) of business leaders in EMEA who say they are using AI to become more sustainable, unseating the Middle East, where the percentage dropped to 40% from 49% in 2024. 

Germany and the Nordics saw the largest increases in the region in the percentage of respondents who say their companies are leveraging AI for sustainability, from 28% to 40% in Germany and from 28% to 39% in the Nordics, representing a 43% and 39% year-over-year increase, respectively. Governments in Germany and Turkey, for example, have invested in AI technology for sustainability as part of a larger AI strategy, and those efforts are starting to yield downstream results at the organizational level.

“The Middle East is becoming more and more driven by sustainability. It’s required by the client. It is embedded within our clients’ respective master plans and visions that they have laid out publicly, including the Bahrain, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Visions 2030; Oman Vision 2040; and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

– Dr. Max Clark, Senior Vice President, EMEA CTO & Sector Manager, Parsons, a global engineering firm headquartered in the UAE

EMEA region is split on top challenge

Percentage of respondents who selected “cost control and cost management” and “technological advancements including AI” as their top challenges. Survey question: What are the top three challenges your company or organization faces today? 13 response options.

EMEA is a land of contrasts when it comes to the top challenges identified by respondents. This region includes both the country where the smallest percentage of respondents say technology, including AI, is a top challenge, Turkey (21%), and the country where the largest percentage of business leaders sees it as a top challenge, Spain (42%). 

During qualitative interviews, business leaders in the region cited security concerns and regulatory confusion as common obstacles for implementation of AI solutions.

“Our industry is interested in the application of AI to automate designing and creating maps. But concerns about security have prevented us from exploring AI further.”

– Gregory Zatka, Head of Digital Assets Management, EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, a French international airport

Nordics sees the largest swing in both preparedness and uncertainty

Percentage of respondents who agree to statements: 1. My company is well prepared to handle unforeseen future macroeconomic and geopolitical changes. 2. The future global landscape feels more uncertain now than 3 years ago. 5-point scale. Top two = agree.

In EMEA, the Nordics saw the largest change in sentiment year-over-year. Just 57% of leaders in the region feel prepared to handle unforeseen macroeconomic or geopolitical changes, down significantly from 88% in 2024. 

The Nordics also saw a dramatic increase in the percentage of respondents who agree that uncertainty is on the rise, from 26% to 59%. This swing in both uncertainty and preparedness is due to a confluence of factors. In interviews, leaders said this swing in both uncertainty and preparedness was a delayed effect from the larger global economic downturn that just started impacting the construction industry in the region, along with uncertainty around the impact of various tariffs and trade embargoes.

“We are a very diversified company because we work in more than 100 countries on many elements of the value chain, and in many verticals: rail, energy, buildings, et cetera. So if there is a negative impact here, it’s mitigated by the rest of the activities. So we are not too worried, but, for sure, the industry has to be careful of what is happening. The geopolitical situation can have an impact.”

– Pierre-Yves Massille, CTO, Egis Group, an engineering and consulting firm headquartered in France

Cost control is top of mind for leaders in the Asia Pacific region (APAC) with 34% saying it is a top challenge. Talent is also a persistent obstacle, with 62% of leaders saying lack of skilled talent is hindering growth.

Echoing global findings, leaders in APAC feel the global landscape is more uncertain (68%) and they also feel less prepared to handle unforeseen changes. Sentiment about AI is also down in APAC, with just 68% of leaders saying AI will enhance their industry, down from 72% last year, and 50% agreeing that AI will destabilize their industry.

Despite this uncertainty, business leaders in APAC are still feeling bullish in some areas as they identify opportunity amid disruption. Although overall investments are down year-over-year, 68% of leaders say they will increase overall future investments. Sustainability is experiencing a surge of optimism, with 94% of leaders saying their organizations are taking steps to be more sustainable, and 39% of APAC respondents are using AI to enable sustainability.

Japan least influenced by customers

Percentage of respondents who agree that customers are influential when it comes to their sustainability goals. Survey question: How influential are the following groups in motivating your company or organization to create and meet sustainability goals? 5-point scale. Top two = influential.

Today, Japan has the lowest percentage (57%) of business leaders saying that customers are influential in motivating sustainability efforts, trending down from 64% in 2024. 

The steepest year-over-year decline in the influence of customers was in China, where the percentage of leaders saying that customer influence drove sustainability efforts fell from 85% to 71%. In Australia, where the percentage of respondents saying customers were influential held steady at 85% for the past two years, that percentage dropped this year to 79%.

“Our company’s ultimate goal is to promote social progress. This naturally attracts people with the same values, which are the driving force for our practices.”

– Jun Xue, Digital Design Director, Industrial Design, Xiaomi EV, an electric vehicles manufacturer headquartered in China

South Korea sees the largest increase in AI adoption for sustainability

Percentage of respondents who selected “Used AI to be more sustainable.” Survey question: What changes has your company or organization already made to be more sustainable? Select all that apply. 12 response options.

In 2024, China was the global leader in using AI for sustainability—but no longer. Then, 53% of leaders in China said their organizations used AI for sustainability efforts. This year, that number dropped to 38%.

Taking the lead on incorporating AI into sustainability efforts this year is India, with 52% of business leaders using AI as a sustainability enabler. While this number remains flat for the past two years, it suggests a steady commitment to the strategy and is well above the global average of 39%. 

The steepest and most consistent increase in AI adoption for sustainability is among business leaders in South Korea, with 43% of leaders saying they use the technology, up from 36% in 2024 and 15% in 2023.

Within APAC, the countries where the lowest percentage of respondents say their companies are using AI to drive sustainability are Japan and Australia (30%).

“We are very interested in increasing work efficiency and productivity for individual employees that we have. An AI-based productivity gain is what we are going after. We try to harness AI and other related tools to improve the efficiency and productivity of every architect so they can do more with their time.”

– Yongsik Jeong, Vice President, Sustainable Design Team, Samoo Architects & Engineers, a global architecture and engineering firm headquartered in South Korea

APAC region split on top challenge

Percentage of respondents who selected “cost control and cost management” and “technological advancements including AI” as their top challenge. Survey question: What are the top three challenges your company or organization faces today? 13 response options.

When leaders in APAC were asked about their organization’s top three challenges, their answers tended to differ depending on the country. 

Japan is the only country surveyed where attracting, training, and retaining talent is the most cited challenge; leaders in Australia, India, and Singapore are more concerned with cost, aligning with global findings. 

In contrast, respondents in South Korea, Japan, and China say they are more concerned with technology than with costs, signaling that these countries could be encountering significant roadblocks with implementation at their organizations. Leaders in Australia are both the most concerned about costs (40%) and the least concerned about technology and AI (24%), a deviation from global results.

“We are a very old organization with aging infrastructure. There’s a certain amount of investment year-over-year that is purely to keep the facilities running.”

– Sharmy Francis, Manager – Innovation, InfraBuild, a steel manufacturing company headquartered in Australia

Japan’s leaders feel the least prepared, Singapore’s the most uncertain

Percentage of respondents who agree to statements: 1. My company is well prepared to handle unforeseen future macroeconomic and geopolitical changes. 2. The future global landscape feels more uncertain now than 3 years ago. 5-point scale. Top two = agree. Data for Singapore was not gathered for the 2023 and 2024 surveys.

Most APAC business leaders echoed global trends, with an increase in the perception of uncertainty and a decline in feeling well prepared to handle unforeseen changes in the future. 

China was the only country that saw an increase, however slight (60% to 63%), in the percentage of respondents agreeing that their companies are well prepared to handle unforeseen changes. Leaders in Japan (37%) and South Korea (49%) feel less prepared to handle unforeseen macroeconomic and geopolitical changes.

Overall, Singapore had the highest percentage of respondents saying that uncertainty is on the rise, with 81% agreeing the future global landscape is more uncertain, while South Korea is feeling the most confident about the global landscape, with a 2-point decline in uncertainty.

“In uncertain times, many businesses prioritize stability over expansion. Issues such as supply chain, rising costs, and market instability leads companies to focus more on efficiency improvement and digital transformation.”

– Andy Yu, Director, Build King Construction Ltd., a construction services company headquartered in Hong Kong

China is the only country increasing future investment

Survey question: How do you think your company or organization’s level of investment will shift over the next 3 years? 5-point scale. Top two = increase.

In contrast to the rest of the world, China did not see a decline in the percentage of leaders who say they will increase investment over the next three years. The APAC region generally saw steep year-over-year declines in the number of leaders who say organizational investments will increase or strongly increase. While China may be the only country where more leaders are saying they will be increasing their investments, India still leads the region, with 84% of leaders saying they will increase investments.

“Korea is less optimistic. There are large-scale project-financing business divisions. But because of high interest rates, the project-financing businesses are not as active as in the past. And during the past three years, there was a market increase in raw material prices, including reinforced steel, concrete, and labor. These elements hamper the profitability of different initiatives and projects.”

– Yongsik Jeong, Vice President, Sustainable Design Team, Samoo Architects & Engineers, a global architecture and engineering firm headquartered in South Korea

Share this insight 

Explore the report

INSIGHT 1

Digital transformation efforts have an overwhelmingly positive impact

Read insight 1

INSIGHT 2

Sustainability transitions from pressure to profitability

Read insight 2

INSIGHT 3

AI solidifies its place as the top sustainability enabler

Read insight 3

INSIGHT 4

The AI hype cycle meets reality

Read insight 4

INSIGHT 5

Cost, tech, and talent are top concerns

Read insight 5

INSIGHT 6

Leaders are more cautious in the near term

Read insight 6

INSIGHT 7

The search for talent intensifies, with focus on AI skills

Read insight 7

INSIGHT 8

Investments remain strong but reflect uncertainty

Read insight 8

INSIGHT 

Explore all AECO, D&M, and M&E insights

Read insight