Explore how connected data and technology will enable media and entertainment creators to make more content while focusing on creative exploration.

Through performance capture and CG animation, the character of Noa in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes retains all the subtle elements of actor Owen Teague’s performance.

Discover the latest in media and entertainment

Wētā FX VFX Supervisor Erik Winquist explains how motion capture (mocap) has brought new levels of realism to VFX, exemplified by the 2024 movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Screenshot of three ships with intricate sails in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

M&E

Amazon Studios uses cloud-based production on next-gen entertainment

Image courtesy of Amazon Studios

Two white males collaborate in front of dual monitors and a laptop in an open-office setting

M&E

Jellyfish Pictures brings the studio to a global team of VFX artists

Image courtesy of Jellyfish Pictures

A man sits at a desk in dark profile in front of two computer screens showing animation work

M&E

LAIKA's new era of animation with cloud-based production

Image courtesy of LAIKA

Emerging Tech

Disney innovation and converging industries make magic real

M&E

Data sharing across industries can lead to common toolsets

A scene from Pixar's Coco

POV

Open standards spur innovation in media and entertainment

Image courtesy of Disney/Pixar

Actors Owen Teague and Peter Macon sit by a campfire wearing motion capture suits and headgear with sensors in raw footage of a scene from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

M&E

How motion capture (mocap) has become Hollywood’s go-to VFX character technology

Image © 2024 20th Century Studios, courtesy of Wētā FX.

Still of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) walking on Arrakis in Dune Part Two movie

M&E

AI is coming to the film industry—but what will it mean?

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Entertainment Inc.

Four characters from New Tales from the Borderlands connect in a post-apocalyptic scene.

M&E

An automated animation pipeline drives efficiency and excellence at Gearbox Software

Courtesy of Gearbox Software/2K Games.

M&E

Beyond “just” data sharing: 4 keys to cross-industry innovation

M&E

Still from the film Mila shows the title character with a scared expression.

M&E

Artists team up in the cloud to animate Cinzia Angelini’s anti-war story Mila

Courtesy of Cinzia Angelini.

A man sits at a desk in dark profile in front of two computer screens showing animation work

M&E

LAIKA's new era of animation with cloud-based production

Image courtesy of LAIKA

HouseSpecial Animator Chris Ohlgren works on the head of a clay character for stop-motion animation.

M&E

For HouseSpecial’s Chris Ohlgren, pixels and clay are all in a day’s work

