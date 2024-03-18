Wētā FX VFX Supervisor Erik Winquist explains how motion capture (mocap) has brought new levels of realism to VFX, exemplified by the 2024 movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
M&E
Image courtesy of Amazon Studios
M&E
Image courtesy of Jellyfish Pictures
M&E
Image courtesy of LAIKA
Emerging Tech
M&E
POV
Image courtesy of Disney/Pixar
M&E
Image © 2024 20th Century Studios, courtesy of Wētā FX.
M&E
Image courtesy of Warner Bros Entertainment Inc.
M&E
Courtesy of Gearbox Software/2K Games.
M&E
Courtesy of Cinzia Angelini.