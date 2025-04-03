About the study

     

The State of Design & Make report is a global, annual, longitudinal study for leaders who design and make places, objects, and experiences. It identifies the most pressing issues shaping today’s businesses and helps leaders make informed, strategic decisions about how to prioritize and invest for the future. 

For the 2025 State of Design & Make edition, Autodesk surveyed and interviewed 5,594 industry leaders, futurists, and experts across Design and Make industries: architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO); design and manufacturing (D&M); and media and entertainment (M&E). Survey data has been broken down by global region: Asia-Pacific (APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Americas (AMER). This is the third longitudinal year of this report series with data comparisons from the previous two reports.

For the 2025 report, Autodesk surveyed and interviewed 5,594 industry leaders, futurists, and experts in the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment industries from countries around the globe. This report contains key findings from this research, including details at the sector and regional level.

The quantitative data (n=5,560) was collected between May and August 2024 through a 20-minute online survey. Autodesk partnered with Qualtrics for the collection of this data. In addition, 34 qualitative interviews with business leaders and futurists were conducted in October and November 2024. 

  • 68% of survey participants are decision-makers in their companies.

  • 11 years is the average time of experience in their industry.

  • 34% of respondents said that they primarily use Autodesk Design and Make software.

*The full questionnaire used in the survey can be found here.

2,489

respondents in 2023

5,368

respondents in 2024

5,560

respondents in 2025

AI leaders:

Respondents were asked where their companies were in incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Respondents who identified their organization as “approaching the goal” or having “achieved the goal” are considered AI leaders.

 

Data-effective companies:

Respondents were asked, “How effective would you say your company or organization is at leveraging data?” Those who responded with “very effective” on a 4-point scale are referred to as data-effective companies. This is 19% of respondents.

 

Digital maturity:

Respondents were asked how far their companies were in their transformation journeys. Respondents who described their organization as “early stage” or “right in the middle” of their digital transformation journeys are considered less digitally mature companies. Those who responded “approaching the goal” or having “achieved the goal” of digital transformation are considered more digitally mature companies. Of 2025 State of Design & Make respondents, 2,784, or 50%, are digitally mature.

 

AECO industry

Architecture, engineering, construction, and operations

  • Architecture services 

  • Building owners (i.e., developers, real estate companies, governments) 

  • Civil infrastructure owners (e.g., transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure) 

  • Construction services  

  • Engineering service providers 

  • Mining 

  • Oil and gas

  • Utilities and telecom 

D&M industry

Design and manufacturing

  • Aerospace and defense equipment 

  • Automotive, mobility, and other transportation (including supply chain) 

  • Building products and fabrication 

  • Consumer products 

  • Industrial machinery 

  • Life sciences manufacturing 

  • Process manufacturing

M&E industry

Media and entertainment

  • Advertising, publishing, and graphic design

  • Film and TV

  • Games

Leaders and experts:

  • Leaders: Sixty-eight percent of survey participants are decision-makers in their companies. In this report, this group is referred to as leaders. Job roles for the leaders group include business owner/entrepreneurs, directors, and VP- and C-level executives. 

  • Experts: The remaining 32% of respondents are referred to as experts. This group includes respondents at the nonmanagerial level and managers.

Region:

  • APAC: Asia-Pacific

    • Australia, China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea

  • EMEA: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

    • France; Germany; Italy; Middle East (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates); Netherlands; Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden); Spain; Turkey; United Kingdom 

  • AMER: North, Central, and South America

    • Brazil, Canada, Mexico, United States

Sustainability:

The survey questions about sustainability, for example, in the list of changes companies are making, focus on environmental sustainability; however, this definition was not explicitly stated.
 

In one-on-one interviews, a descriptive definition was used incorporating the United Nations definition: “Meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” Respondents were told this includes efforts related to the environment (mitigating the effect on climate change); the community (social well-being, improving the life of populations); and corporate governance.

Thank you

Autodesk would like to thank the following industry leaders who participated in in-depth interviews to discuss industry trends and ways their companies are responding to changing times.

Andy Yu

Director

Build King Construction Ltd

Brad Sonter

Practice Design Technology Lead

Cox Architecture

Ammar Al Assam

CEO 

Dewan Architects

Mohamad Kassir

Global BIM Manager

Egis Group

Pierre-Yves Massille

CTO

Egis Group

Vinicius Prata

Leader of the Power Generation BIM Committee

Eletrobras

Gregory Zatka

Head of Digital Assets Management

EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg

Blaine Buenger

Technology Director, Infrastructure Solutions

Foth

Jeff Siegel

Digital Infrastructure Solutions Delivery and Organizational Growth Officer, Senior Vice President, and HNTB Fellow

HNTB

Sharmy Francis

Manager - Innovation

InfraBuild

Christian Ahlers

CAD Systems Administrator

Lindner Group

Anna Noneder

BIM and Change Manager

Lindner Group

Dr. Karen Blay, BSc, MSc, PgCert, PhD, FHEA, MACM, MCIOB, MIHEEM

Senior Lecturer in Digital Construction and Quantity Surveying

Loughborough University

Brian Alting

Principal and Director of Technology

Moody Nolan

Wei Feng Lu

Senior Vice President

Morimatsu International Holdings Company Ltd.

Lars Albjerg

Head of BIM

Novo Nordisk

Marcelo Piller

Director of Engineer and Innovation

OEC Engenharia

Dr. Max Clark

Senior Vice President, EMEA CTO & Sector Manager

Parsons

Eng. Tarek ElGamal

Chairman

Redcon Construction

Yongsik Jeong

Vice President, Sustainable Design Team

Samoo Architects & Engineers

Nitesh Alagh

Business Lead - Digital Engineering, Sustainability, & Emerging Tech

Severn Trent Water

Linn Areno

Head of Digital Development

Skanska Sweden

Robert Hicks

Strategic Partnership Manager

Skanska

Michael Zeppieri

Vice President, Emerging Technology

Skanska

Amarnath Patnam

Head – Design Technology

Sobha Realty

Oliver Hall

BIM Manager – Senior Staff

Stefan Antoni Olmesdahl Truen Architects (SAOTA)

Hidenori Saito

Department Manager of the DX Strategy Division and BIM Management Office

Takasago Thermal Engineering

Fumihiro Ojima

General Manager, Digital Innovation Department, Value Creation Office

Tokyu Construction Co., LTD.

Jun Xue

Digital Design Director, Industrial Design

Xiaomi EV

Veerendra Patil

Founder and Creative Director

Zebu Animation Studios

Kenneth Ryu

CSO

z-emotion

