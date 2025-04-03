About the study

& Construction
The State of Design & Make report is a global, annual, longitudinal study for leaders who design and make places, objects, and experiences. It identifies the most pressing issues shaping today’s businesses and helps leaders make informed, strategic decisions about how to prioritize and invest for the future.
For the 2025 State of Design & Make edition, Autodesk surveyed and interviewed 5,594 industry leaders, futurists, and experts across Design and Make industries: architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO); design and manufacturing (D&M); and media and entertainment (M&E). Survey data has been broken down by global region: Asia-Pacific (APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Americas (AMER). This is the third longitudinal year of this report series with data comparisons from the previous two reports.
The quantitative data (n=5,560) was collected between May and August 2024 through a 20-minute online survey. Autodesk partnered with Qualtrics for the collection of this data. In addition, 34 qualitative interviews with business leaders and futurists were conducted in October and November 2024.
68% of survey participants are decision-makers in their companies.
11 years is the average time of experience in their industry.
34% of respondents said that they primarily use Autodesk Design and Make software.
*The full questionnaire used in the survey can be found here.
respondents in 2023
respondents in 2024
respondents in 2025
Respondents were asked where their companies were in incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Respondents who identified their organization as “approaching the goal” or having “achieved the goal” are considered AI leaders.
Respondents were asked, “How effective would you say your company or organization is at leveraging data?” Those who responded with “very effective” on a 4-point scale are referred to as data-effective companies. This is 19% of respondents.
Respondents were asked how far their companies were in their transformation journeys. Respondents who described their organization as “early stage” or “right in the middle” of their digital transformation journeys are considered less digitally mature companies. Those who responded “approaching the goal” or having “achieved the goal” of digital transformation are considered more digitally mature companies. Of 2025 State of Design & Make respondents, 2,784, or 50%, are digitally mature.
Architecture, engineering, construction, and operations
Architecture services
Building owners (i.e., developers, real estate companies, governments)
Civil infrastructure owners (e.g., transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure)
Construction services
Engineering service providers
Mining
Oil and gas
Utilities and telecom
Design and manufacturing
Aerospace and defense equipment
Automotive, mobility, and other transportation (including supply chain)
Building products and fabrication
Consumer products
Industrial machinery
Life sciences manufacturing
Process manufacturing
Media and entertainment
Advertising, publishing, and graphic design
Film and TV
Games
Leaders: Sixty-eight percent of survey participants are decision-makers in their companies. In this report, this group is referred to as leaders. Job roles for the leaders group include business owner/entrepreneurs, directors, and VP- and C-level executives.
Experts: The remaining 32% of respondents are referred to as experts. This group includes respondents at the nonmanagerial level and managers.
APAC: Asia-Pacific
Australia, China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea
EMEA: Europe, Middle East, and Africa
France; Germany; Italy; Middle East (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates); Netherlands; Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden); Spain; Turkey; United Kingdom
AMER: North, Central, and South America
Brazil, Canada, Mexico, United States
The survey questions about sustainability, for example, in the list of changes companies are making, focus on environmental sustainability; however, this definition was not explicitly stated.
In one-on-one interviews, a descriptive definition was used incorporating the United Nations definition: “Meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” Respondents were told this includes efforts related to the environment (mitigating the effect on climate change); the community (social well-being, improving the life of populations); and corporate governance.
Autodesk would like to thank the following industry leaders who participated in in-depth interviews to discuss industry trends and ways their companies are responding to changing times.
Digital Infrastructure Solutions Delivery and Organizational Growth Officer, Senior Vice President, and HNTB Fellow
Senior Lecturer in Digital Construction and Quantity Surveying
Business Lead - Digital Engineering, Sustainability, & Emerging Tech
Department Manager of the DX Strategy Division and BIM Management Office
General Manager, Digital Innovation Department, Value Creation Office