Cost control is top of mind for leaders in architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO) with 34% saying it is a top challenge. Talent is also a persistent obstacle, with 58% of leaders saying lack of skilled talent is hindering growth.

Echoing global findings, leaders in AECO feel the global landscape is more uncertain (64%) and they also feel less prepared to handle unforeseen changes. Sentiment about AI is also down in AECO, with just 68% of leaders saying AI will enhance their industry, down from 80% last year, and 46% agreeing that AI will destabilize their industry.

Despite this uncertainty, business leaders in AECO are still feeling bullish in some areas as they identify opportunity amid disruption. Although overall investments are down year-over-year, 64% of leaders say they will increase overall future investments. Sustainability is experiencing a surge of optimism, with 95% of leaders saying their organizations are taking steps to be more sustainable, and 39% of AECO respondents are using AI to enable sustainability.