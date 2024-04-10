Sustainability is now a key concern for employees, customers, and investors—as well as an important driver of business success.
Shifting attitudes about sustainability are driving action, with companies making investments in energy efficiency, materials reduction, and more sustainable processes that are better for both the environment and the bottom line.
—Dave Mackenzie, Managing Principal for Digital, Aurecon, a design, engineering, and advisory firm
Global insight
While some of this business value is likely due to an improved reputation with customers and employees, sustainability initiatives also present an opportunity to decrease operating costs through reductions in energy use and materials.
2024 REPORT
Companies are more prepared than reported in 2023 to face an uncertain future. In a word, business leaders and experts this year are optimistic.
2024 REPORT
Companies tackle talent challenges with upskilling, digitization, and sustainability initiatives.