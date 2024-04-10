They are more competitive in their industries, their employees are more productive, and they see overall better performance than companies with lower levels of digital investment.

These differences are apparent when comparing companies that invest more or less than 45% of their revenue in technology—and the results create a compelling case that effective digital transformation investments are now essential to business success.

At organizations with higher levels of investment in technology, for instance, 50% of respondents rate their organization’s performance as “exceptional,” compared to 32% at companies that invest less. And at companies with higher levels of investment, 34% feel their organizations are keeping up with changes in their industry “very well,” compared to 25% at companies that invest less. The productivity gains tied to digital transformation are nothing short of eye-popping. Those who cite productivity as the top benefit of digital transformation say, on average, that digital investments have improved productivity by 62%.

“Our leadership has made digital transformation a top priority,” says Jinchun Hu, general manager of the JAC Italy Design Center S.R.L., an automotive and commercial vehicle manufacturer. “Sometimes it is difficult for teams to make decisions simply because they do not all have the same information. If you can use digital tools to address that, your company will be faster and make better decisions.”