Exploring how industry leaders can approach sustainability as a data problem with a technology solution.
Artificial intelligence is becoming a crucial partner in Design and Make organizations, enhancing innovation and boosting productivity. While human creativity remains essential, many business leaders see AI as vital for future success.
Navigating the rail industry’s toughest challenges: perspectives from leaders and experts
For this year’s report, Autodesk surveyed and interviewed 5,399 industry leaders, futurists, and experts in architecture, engineering, construction, design, and operations from countries around the globe.
Rethinking organizations, processes, and tools can help companies gain a competitive edge in the market.
New technologies in the automotive sector will pave the way for more innovation than ever before.
Insights from industry leaders on how digital transformation is driving business resilience, sustainability, and talent management.