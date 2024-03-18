Original research reports

Autodesk conducts original research to surface actionable insights that fuel business decisions. Our annual, longitudinal State of Design & Make report and accompanying topical reports feature insights from leaders around the world in architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, filmmaking, and gaming.

State of Design & Make 2024 Special Edition: Spotlight on Sustainability

Exploring how industry leaders can approach sustainability as a data problem with a technology solution.

spotlight on ai

2024 State of Design & Make Special Edition: Spotlight on Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is becoming a crucial partner in Design and Make organizations, enhancing innovation and boosting productivity. While human creativity remains essential, many business leaders see AI as vital for future success.

spotlight on rail

2024 State of Design & Make Special Edition: Spotlight on Rail

Navigating the rail industry’s toughest challenges: perspectives from leaders and experts

 

Rocket ship space launch

2024 State of Design & Make Report

For this year’s report, Autodesk surveyed and interviewed 5,399 industry leaders, futurists, and experts in architecture, engineering, construction, design, and operations from countries around the globe.

 

Man works with industrial robot arm.

2023 State of Design & Make Special Edition: Spotlight on Industrial Machinery

Rethinking organizations, processes, and tools can help companies gain a competitive edge in the market.

Robotic arms work on car on automotive factory line.

2023 State of Design & Make Special Edition: Spotlight on Automotive

New technologies in the automotive sector will pave the way for more innovation than ever before.

Woman looks at digital overlay in office.

2023 State of Design & Make

Insights from industry leaders on how digital transformation is driving business resilience, sustainability, and talent management.

