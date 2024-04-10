BUSINESS RESILIENCE INSIGHT 3: M&E

What does digital maturity mean for M&E companies?

Digitally mature M&E companies are far ahead of their peers when it comes to practices that are key to success in the sector

Sixty-six percent of M&E respondents say their company is digitally mature.

These companies outpace others in the use of cloud services and platforms, the use of technology for design concurrency, digitalized asset management, and other important processes. These workflows, in turn, drive important outcomes such as more scalable and flexible infrastructure, as well as the monetization and repurposing of existing digital assets.

Embracing digital transformation leads to tangible business benefits that have a real impact on daily productivity and project outcomes, M&E professionals explain in interviews. Cloud connectivity is helping creative professionals to collaborate like never before, they say, and investments in back-end computing infrastructure are powering advanced work in areas like visual effects.

Marion Guignolle, lead technical design animator for Gearbox Studio Québec, a video game development company, notes that companies must balance the pressure to move quickly with the need to evaluate new tools carefully. “It’s very important to stay up to date with what’s happening in technology because it changes every day and there is always something new,” Guignolle says. “You need to test and try things yourself to form your own opinion about what is going to work in your field and what isn’t. If you stay in your comfort zone, you’re going to get left behind.”

More digitally mature M&E companies are also more process mature

A chart showing how more and less digitally mature D&M companies compare across five key areas.

Percent of respondents who selected “very mature” in each process.

Survey question: In your company or organization, how mature are the following? 5-point scale.

