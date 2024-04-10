These companies outpace others in the use of cloud services and platforms, the use of technology for design concurrency, digitalized asset management, and other important processes. These workflows, in turn, drive important outcomes such as more scalable and flexible infrastructure, as well as the monetization and repurposing of existing digital assets.

Embracing digital transformation leads to tangible business benefits that have a real impact on daily productivity and project outcomes, M&E professionals explain in interviews. Cloud connectivity is helping creative professionals to collaborate like never before, they say, and investments in back-end computing infrastructure are powering advanced work in areas like visual effects.

Marion Guignolle, lead technical design animator for Gearbox Studio Québec, a video game development company, notes that companies must balance the pressure to move quickly with the need to evaluate new tools carefully. “It’s very important to stay up to date with what’s happening in technology because it changes every day and there is always something new,” Guignolle says. “You need to test and try things yourself to form your own opinion about what is going to work in your field and what isn’t. If you stay in your comfort zone, you’re going to get left behind.”