Increasing awareness of the business value of sustainability has many leaders changing their perspective, seeing sustainability initiatives less as an obligation and more as an opportunity for greater performance. The number of executives globally who understand the business case for sustainability tripled between 2022 and 2023, and the majority of 2025 State of Design & Make survey respondents say that sustainability is crucial for future business growth in the next three years.

This signals a shift in sentiment and priorities, driven by both the short- and long-term opportunities that sustainability can provide. Seventy-two percent of business leaders believe that sustainability measures can generate in excess of 5% of their annual revenue, a figure that has remained relatively strong compared to last year (79%), despite this year’s cost concerns.

While organizations across Design and Make industries are still influenced by stakeholders to become more sustainable, that influence appears to be waning. For instance, this year, 72% of leaders say their sustainability initiatives were influenced by customers, compared to 83% in 2024—a 13% year-over-year decline.