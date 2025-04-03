Design and Make industries have struggled in recent years to find skilled talent, and this year, that struggle has become acute enough to hinder growth. Fifty-eight percent of business leaders say that lack of access to skilled talent is a barrier to their company’s growth, up from 43% in 2024.

The skilled talent gap increased in nearly every country surveyed—in some cases, quite significantly. Germany, for example, saw an increase from 28% to 61% in the number of organizations saying skilled talent is difficult to find. In the Nordics, this number jumped from 18% to 51%, representing a 183% year-over-year increase.

When it comes to bridging and filling the skills gap, digitally mature companies are at a distinct advantage. Seventy-seven percent of digitally mature companies will invest more in digital training, compared to 59% of less digitally mature companies. They are also more likely to implement continuous learning programs than less digitally mature companies, at 74% and 55%, respectively. Digitally mature companies also see a boost when it comes to talent. Twenty-seven percent of digitally mature companies report improved talent acquisition and retention as a benefit of digital transformation, compared to only 18% of less digitally mature companies.