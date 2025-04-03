& Construction
Design and Make industries have struggled in recent years to find skilled talent, and this year, that struggle has become acute enough to hinder growth. Fifty-eight percent of business leaders say that lack of access to skilled talent is a barrier to their company’s growth, up from 43% in 2024.
The skilled talent gap increased in nearly every country surveyed—in some cases, quite significantly. Germany, for example, saw an increase from 28% to 61% in the number of organizations saying skilled talent is difficult to find. In the Nordics, this number jumped from 18% to 51%, representing a 183% year-over-year increase.
When it comes to bridging and filling the skills gap, digitally mature companies are at a distinct advantage. Seventy-seven percent of digitally mature companies will invest more in digital training, compared to 59% of less digitally mature companies. They are also more likely to implement continuous learning programs than less digitally mature companies, at 74% and 55%, respectively. Digitally mature companies also see a boost when it comes to talent. Twenty-seven percent of digitally mature companies report improved talent acquisition and retention as a benefit of digital transformation, compared to only 18% of less digitally mature companies.
Sixty-one percent of business leaders worldwide agree that new employees with the right technical skills are difficult to find, up from 45% the previous year. Moreover, the number of leaders who say they have had to let people go because they lack technical skills has jumped to 49%, up from 35%, compounding labor-shortage problems.
Despite these struggles, leaders are confident in their organization’s ability to tackle talent issues. In the analysis of open-ended survey questions asking respondents how their company is addressing this lack of access to skilled talent, only 5% say their company is not handling the issue, down from 11% last year. These organizations say they are focused on increasing talent acquisition through working with recruiters or using targeted job postings.
Leaders are also much more confident that their organizations are handling the challenge of a rapidly aging workforce; just 5% of leaders think their organizations are not handling the issue, compared to 20% last year.
– Christian Ahlers, CAD Systems Administrator, Lindner Group, an interior construction specialist headquartered in Germany
Steelcase—a furniture manufacturer for offices, hospitals, and classrooms—addresses the skills gap through various initiatives focused on workforce development and inclusion. Recognizing the importance of a diverse and sustainable workforce, Steelcase partners with organizations such as the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) to provide hands-on arts and technology programming, gap-year programs, and adult workforce development. Additionally, Steelcase’s Camp Ignite empowers underrepresented teens through leadership training and internships, preparing them for future careers. The company also supports women in manufacturing at its Pune, India, plant through educational programs and flexible work arrangements. These efforts aim to build a diverse talent pipeline, enhance workforce skills, and create a culture of inclusion, ultimately benefiting both the company and the communities it serves.
One way to bridge the skills gap is to invest more in workforce training through continuous learning programs, but implementation of continuous learning programs has declined to 64% from 71% in 2024.
Budget aside, training holds other challenges. Nearly half of all respondents (48%) say they do not have the resources to design internal training programs, up 10 points over 2024, indicating that the tight labor market is impacting initiatives across organizations.
Confronted by multiple implementation obstacles, some organizations are turning to third parties to train their employees. While external training programs seem like an ideal solution for those organizations tight on resources, their efficacy remains in doubt, with 52% of leaders saying these do not meet the needs of their organization.
Notably, for companies held back by lack of access to skilled talent, just 9% said they were using AI to fill this gap. Instead, organizations are focused on hiring workers with AI skills.
– Brad Sonter, Practice Design Technology Lead, Cox Architecture, a design-focused architectural practice headquartered in Australia
– Michael Zeppieri, Vice President, Emerging Technology, Skanska, a global project development and construction company headquartered in Sweden
– Jeff Siegel, Digital Infrastructure Solutions Delivery and Organizational Growth Officer, Senior Vice President, and HNTB Fellow, HNTB, a transportation infrastructure design firm headquartered in the US
Forty-six percent of leaders say the ability to work with AI will be their top priority when hiring in the next few years, up from 41% in 2024. This indicates that, despite a more cautious approach to the technology this year, leaders are still dedicated to integrating AI into their organizations.
At the industry level, utilities and telecom see the most need for AI skills, with 58% of leaders saying they are a priority. Considering this industry also sees AI and technology as its top challenge, it makes sense that leaders are prioritizing the tech skills that will ease implementation concerns.
– Veerendra Patil, Founder and Creative Director, Zebu Animation Studios, an animation studio headquartered in India
– Dr. Karen Blay, MCP BSc PgCert MSc PhD FHEA MACM MCIOB MIHEEM, Senior Lecturer in Digital Construction and Quantity Surveying, Loughborough University, a UK-based public research university