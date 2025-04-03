07

The search for talent intensifies, with a focus on AI skills

     

Design and Make industries have struggled in recent years to find skilled talent, and this year, that struggle has become acute enough to hinder growth. Fifty-eight percent of business leaders say that lack of access to skilled talent is a barrier to their company’s growth, up from 43% in 2024.

The skilled talent gap increased in nearly every country surveyed—in some cases, quite significantly. Germany, for example, saw an increase from 28% to 61% in the number of organizations saying skilled talent is difficult to find. In the Nordics, this number jumped from 18% to 51%, representing a 183% year-over-year increase.

When it comes to bridging and filling the skills gap, digitally mature companies are at a distinct advantage. Seventy-seven percent of digitally mature companies will invest more in digital training, compared to 59% of less digitally mature companies. They are also more likely to implement continuous learning programs than less digitally mature companies, at 74% and 55%, respectively. Digitally mature companies also see a boost when it comes to talent. Twenty-seven percent of digitally mature companies report improved talent acquisition and retention as a benefit of digital transformation, compared to only 18% of less digitally mature companies.

Nearly two-thirds of organizations are confronting a skills gap

Percentage of respondents who agree to statements: 1. New employees with the right technical skills are difficult to find. 2. My company has had to let employees go because they lack technical skills. 3. Lack of access to skilled talent is a barrier to my company’s growth. 4. The workforce is rapidly aging. 5. My company is implementing a continuous learning program to mitigate the shortage of skilled workers. 5-point scale. Top two = agree.

Sixty-one percent of business leaders worldwide agree that new employees with the right technical skills are difficult to find, up from 45% the previous year. Moreover, the number of leaders who say they have had to let people go because they lack technical skills has jumped to 49%, up from 35%, compounding labor-shortage problems.

Despite these struggles, leaders are confident in their organization’s ability to tackle talent issues. In the analysis of open-ended survey questions asking respondents how their company is addressing this lack of access to skilled talent, only 5% say their company is not handling the issue, down from 11% last year. These organizations say they are focused on increasing talent acquisition through working with recruiters or using targeted job postings. 

Leaders are also much more confident that their organizations are handling the challenge of a rapidly aging workforce; just 5% of leaders think their organizations are not handling the issue, compared to 20% last year.

“Finding the right talent is challenging. They have to know how to work with the software and have a technical understanding of the product we are designing. It can be very hard and very expensive to find people.”

– Christian Ahlers, CAD Systems Administrator, Lindner Group, an interior construction specialist headquartered in Germany

Steelcase: Building a diverse global workforce

Solution spotlight

Steelcase—a furniture manufacturer for offices, hospitals, and classrooms—addresses the skills gap through various initiatives focused on workforce development and inclusion. Recognizing the importance of a diverse and sustainable workforce, Steelcase partners with organizations such as the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) to provide hands-on arts and technology programming, gap-year programs, and adult workforce development. Additionally, Steelcase’s Camp Ignite empowers underrepresented teens through leadership training and internships, preparing them for future careers. The company also supports women in manufacturing at its Pune, India, plant through educational programs and flexible work arrangements. These efforts aim to build a diverse talent pipeline, enhance workforce skills, and create a culture of inclusion, ultimately benefiting both the company and the communities it serves.

Despite the skills gap, investment in training is down

Percentage of respondents who agree to the statement: In the next 3 years, my company is planning to invest more in digital skills training. 5-point scale. Top two = agree.

One way to bridge the skills gap is to invest more in workforce training through continuous learning programs, but implementation of continuous learning programs has declined to 64% from 71% in 2024. 

Budget aside, training holds other challenges. Nearly half of all respondents (48%) say they do not have the resources to design internal training programs, up 10 points over 2024, indicating that the tight labor market is impacting initiatives across organizations. 

Confronted by multiple implementation obstacles, some organizations are turning to third parties to train their employees. While external training programs seem like an ideal solution for those organizations tight on resources, their efficacy remains in doubt, with 52% of leaders saying these do not meet the needs of their organization.

Notably, for companies held back by lack of access to skilled talent, just 9% said they were using AI to fill this gap. Instead, organizations are focused on hiring workers with AI skills.

AI skills top the list of future hiring priorities

Survey question: What technical or digital skills do you believe your company or organization will be prioritizing when hiring over the next 3 years? Select all that apply.

Forty-six percent of leaders say the ability to work with AI will be their top priority when hiring in the next few years, up from 41% in 2024. This indicates that, despite a more cautious approach to the technology this year, leaders are still dedicated to integrating AI into their organizations.

At the industry level, utilities and telecom see the most need for AI skills, with 58% of leaders saying they are a priority. Considering this industry also sees AI and technology as its top challenge, it makes sense that leaders are prioritizing the tech skills that will ease implementation concerns.

Share this insight 

Explore the report

INSIGHT 1

Digital transformation efforts have an overwhelmingly positive impact

Read insight 1

INSIGHT 2

Sustainability transitions from pressure to profitability

Read insight 2

INSIGHT 3

AI solidifies its place as the top sustainability enabler

Read insight 3

INSIGHT 4

The AI hype cycle meets reality

Read insight 4

INSIGHT 5

Cost, tech, and talent are top concerns

Read insight 5

INSIGHT 6

Leaders are more cautious in the near term

Read insight 6

INSIGHT 8

Investments remain strong but reflect uncertainty

Read insight 8

INSIGHT 

Explore all AMER, EMEA, and APAC insights

Read insight

INSIGHT 

Explore all AECO, D&M, and M&E insights

Read insight