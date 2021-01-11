Autodesk’s broad portfolio of products and services enables our customers to foster innovation, optimise and improve their designs, save time and money, improve quality, communicate plans and collaborate with others.

Our software for architecture, engineering and construction improves the way buildings, factories and infrastructure are designed, built and used.

Our product development and manufacturing software provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products and building products with comprehensive digital engineering solutions that bring together data from all phases of the product development and production lifecycle.

Our digital media and entertainment products provide tools for digital sculpting, modelling, animation, effects, rendering and compositing for design visualisation, visual effects and games production.