FlexSim: 3D discrete event simulation software

Easy-to-use 3D simulation modeling and analysis software with high-end capabilities

What is FlexSim?

FlexSim is easy-to-use 3D discrete event simulation software with high-end capability.

  • Drag-and-drop workflows to easily model production and people movement processes.

  • Built-in scenario manager to run experiments, make accurate predictions, and optimize.

  • Pre-packaged with modules to add conveyor systems, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), warehousing systems, supply chain, healthcare, and more.

Why use FlexSim?

Accurate predictions and optimizations

A data-driven, evidence-based method to predict how changes will impact production

Minimize risks and disruption

Test “what if” scenarios in a digital model without disrupting real-world operations

Complete, collaborative digital representation

Realistic 3D visuals and process steps to share the factory story with stakeholders

What you can do with FlexSim

Realistic 3D visuals, detailed process steps, and data

Tell the complete factory story

Create a data-driven, evidence-based model that combines detailed process steps, accurate production data, and realistic 3D visuals to tell the complete factory story and engage with all stakeholders.

Test many scenarios and find a range of optimal solutions

Answer “what if” questions and respond to change

FlexSim provides a risk-free virtual environment to experiment with different scenarios, helping you to validate designs, plan for unfamiliar conditions, and discover optimal solutions.

Faster simulation model layout and logic building

Get accurate results faster

With drag-and-drop layout, a full library of objects with pre-built logic, and a code-free logic-building environment, FlexSim significantly reduces the time it takes to build accurate simulation models.

FlexSim learning resources

DOCUMENTATION

FlexSim Documentation

Full documentation and reference for FlexSim, including tutorials, release notes, and more.

 

Q&A

FlexSim Answers

FlexSim’s Q&A knowledge base and support site, with a vast database of simulation knowledge.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is FlexSim used for?

FlexSim is used to model production, logistics, and people movement processes, and use that model to visualize, analyze, and optimize the system. FlexSim users could be designing a new factory layout, or they could be responding to a bottleneck on the production floor, or they could be validating a reconfiguration plan to predict its impact on future operations.

Who uses FlexSim?

FlexSim users are typically focused on process improvement and often work in an industrial engineering or manufacturing engineering role. Anyone who wants to better understand or improve production, logistics, and people movement processes can benefit from FlexSim—including project managers, analysts, quality assurance, operations, health systems engineers, Lean/Six Sigma Black Belts, and more.

How does FlexSim fit in with digital twin solutions?

At its core, a digital twin is a virtual representation of a physical process. FlexSim’s core competency is creating 3D models that represent the look and behavior of your existing system, and these models simulate how the actual system would respond using different inputs and layouts. For advanced digital twin solutions, FlexSim can pull in data at regular (or even real-time) intervals and run simulations.

Support & learning

