FlexSim is easy-to-use 3D discrete event simulation software with high-end capability.
Drag-and-drop workflows to easily model production and people movement processes.
Built-in scenario manager to run experiments, make accurate predictions, and optimize.
Pre-packaged with modules to add conveyor systems, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), warehousing systems, supply chain, healthcare, and more.
A data-driven, evidence-based method to predict how changes will impact production
Test “what if” scenarios in a digital model without disrupting real-world operations
Realistic 3D visuals and process steps to share the factory story with stakeholders
– John Friedl, Senior Vice President of Automation and Innovation, thredUP
– Michael Belote, Director of Manufacturing 2.0, LM Wind Power
– Jason Merschat, President, Advanced Process Optimization, Inc.
FlexSim is used to model production, logistics, and people movement processes, and use that model to visualize, analyze, and optimize the system. FlexSim users could be designing a new factory layout, or they could be responding to a bottleneck on the production floor, or they could be validating a reconfiguration plan to predict its impact on future operations.
FlexSim users are typically focused on process improvement and often work in an industrial engineering or manufacturing engineering role. Anyone who wants to better understand or improve production, logistics, and people movement processes can benefit from FlexSim—including project managers, analysts, quality assurance, operations, health systems engineers, Lean/Six Sigma Black Belts, and more.
At its core, a digital twin is a virtual representation of a physical process. FlexSim’s core competency is creating 3D models that represent the look and behavior of your existing system, and these models simulate how the actual system would respond using different inputs and layouts. For advanced digital twin solutions, FlexSim can pull in data at regular (or even real-time) intervals and run simulations.