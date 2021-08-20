How to buy
Explore a powerful set of applications with extended capabilities for Inventor and AutoCAD, built for engineers who design complex products, equipment and systems.
Model your products more intuitively with professional-grade parametric 3D design capabilities and 2D drafting toolsets.
Improve product performance and prevent failures with CAD-integrated engineering tools.
Prepare documentation for manufacturing and create high-fidelity visuals for design reviews and marketing collateral.
Explore the toolkit that helps you solve more interesting problems. The collection includes top design software plus additional tools for analysis and simulation, visualisation, reality capture, detailing and automation.
Choose from a complete portfolio of powerful study types to help you optimise your design.
Accurately calculate the cumulative effects of geometric dimensions and tolerances for models in the stackup loop.
Simplify your machining workflow with CAD-embedded 2.5- to 5-axis milling, turning and mill-turn capabilities.
Reduce raw material waste and optimise the use of materials in flat cutting operations.
— JJ Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, Viewrail
Year-over-year business growth using iLogic automation capabilities in the custom ordering process
Join our technical experts as they demonstrate popular use cases for extending Inventor with tools in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.
Create toolpath strategies and efficient factory layouts with CAD-embedded tools.
Plan, install and manage your entire production process with integrated factory layout and installation sequencing tools.
Increase your factory throughput while improving efficiency in machine utilisation, transportation costs and power consumption.
Explore the toolkit that helps you solve more interesting problems. The collection includes top design software plus additional tools for planning, building, and operating complex production lines.
Simplify your machining workflow with CAD-embedded 2.5- to 5-axis milling, turning, and mill-turn capabilities.
Reduce raw material waste and optimise the use of materials in flat cutting operations.
Plan and design your factory layouts in 2D and 3D using a single data model.
Plan, install, and manage your entire production process with integrated factory layout, installation sequencing, and analysis tools.
— Scott Finnis, CNC Shop Manager, Kalitta Motorsports
Reduction in machining time using adaptive tool paths
Watch this webinar and join our technical experts as they discuss modern planning and design phases for an efficient factory layout.
