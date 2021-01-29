Autodesk Eagle: PCB design made easy for every engineer

EAGLE is available only with a Autodesk Fusion subscription

What is EAGLE?

EAGLE is electronic design automation (EDA) software that lets printed circuit board (PCB) designers seamlessly connect schematic diagrams, component placement, PCB routing, and comprehensive library content.

EAGLE overview (video: 1:37 min.)

What is Autodesk Fusion?

Product design and manufacturing requires end-to-end solutions, not electronic point solutions. Autodesk Fusion is a unified product development solution that integrates design, simulation, electronics, manufacturing, collaboration, and more. EAGLE is available only with a Autodesk Fusion subscription.

Autodesk Fusion electronics overview (video: 39 sec.)

Benefits of a unified design platform over disparate applications

Design Unification

Autodesk Fusion enables ECAD and MCAD designers to work independently and natively on the same project and within the same design management platform.

Unify Electronics Design

Create the next generation of products with a unified schematic, PCB, library management, simulation, and mechanical design on a single design platform.

Collaboration

Autodesk Fusion offers a complete online experience for PCB, mechanical, and data management, ensuring every stakeholder is part of the product development cycle.

Share your knowledge, ask questions, and explore popular EAGLE topics.

 

EAGLE to Autodesk Fusion migration guide

Learn how to successfully migrate your design and library files from Autodesk EAGLE to Autodesk Fusion with a simple, four-step guide.

Stay connected with the latest news, knowledge, and tutorials for EAGLE and electronics design.

 

Get started with Autodesk Fusion electronics

Learn how to access and design using your next electronic design using Autodesk Fusion.

 

Importing your EAGLE design to Autodesk Fusion

Learn how to import your EAGLE design and libraries to Autodesk Fusion and continue designing.

 

Autodesk Fusion Electronics Design Video Library - YouTube

Not sure where to start? Get access to over 60 videos covering a wide spectrum of 'how-to' in electronics.

Top Reasons for ECAD MCAD Collaboration

See the top reasons why every electronics designer needs MCAD software.

 

Autodesk FusionOverview Webinar

Learn all about the capabilities and benefits of using one platform for all your product design needs.

 

Autodesk Fusion ECAD Tutorial

Get ramped up quickly and understand the basics of ECAD in Autodesk Fusion.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Which operating system does Autodesk EAGLE run on? 

Autodesk EAGLE can run on Microsoft® Windows®, Apple® macOS®, and Linux®. See Autodesk EAGLE system requirements for details.

