Need to populate a bustling city street or fill a concert with cheering fans? Generate multiple humans, animals, or extraordinary creatures and precisely control their movements in your scene with artist-friendly crowd simulation, character animation, and layout tools.
Effortlessly populate stadium seats with thousands of supporters using intuitive placement tools. Import your own characters or edit predefined ones to create diverse visual variations and use behavior controls to create an assortment of crowd reactions.
Der Rebell. Image courtesy of LAVAlabs
Design intricate battles with soldiers marching in formation, riding horses, firing arrows, and engaging in close combat. Precisely direct characters in your scenes with procedural animation tools for retargeting motions, ground adaptation, and more.
Diablo IV. Image courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment
Transform city scenes, populating them with pedestrians who are aware of their environment and can react to it. Instantly add dynamic traffic to your streets or birds flying in the air, ensuring lively and realistic shots.
Fireheart. Image courtesy of L'Atelier Animation
Edit your simulations without starting from scratch. Using the Layout tool, you can efficiently and non-destructively visualize, manipulate, and customize characters and animations directly in the Maya viewport.
Accurately direct multiple characters at once with an embedded procedural animation engine that allows you to create more realistic and dynamic character movements. Efficiently render your final results procedurally with Arnold, or your desired renderer, as Golaem keeps your scenes light and can filter unnecessary characters.
After creating your simulation in Golaem for Maya, you can further refine your characters in software like 3ds Max, Houdini®, Katana®, and Unreal Engine® using dedicated plug-in extensions. Golaem supports all major industry file formats, including USD, Alembic, and FBX.
The M&E Collection allows you to create exceptional content for less with access to all the essential tools you need including the Golaem plug-in for Maya.
Fireheart. Image courtesy of L'Atelier Animation.
—Michael Etienne, Crowd Simulation Supervisor, Fortiche Production
—Louis Maero, Crowd Simulation Lead, MPC Paris
—Akie Prapas, Layout Supervisor, L’Atelier Animation
—Christian Laskawi, VFX supervisor, LAVAlabs
Golaem is a versatile crowd system that seamlessly integrates into your animation, visual effects, and game development pipeline, making it ideal for projects in Film, TV, and Games.
Golaem is an artist-friendly tool designed for 3D animators and VFX artists who want to create multiple characters for their scenes. Whether you are a crowd artist or a 3D generalist familiar with Maya, you can get started right away.
You can only access the Golaem plug-in with a subscription to the Media & Entertainment Collection, which includes access to Maya, 3ds Max, Arnold, MotionBuilder, and more.
The M&E Collection provides the essential tools to build a scalable, collaborative animation, visual effects, and game development pipeline - helping you create exceptional content for less.
As a plug-in for Maya, Golaem adheres to the same system requirements and recommendations as Maya. However, although Maya is available for the Apple® operating system, Golaem can only be run on Windows® or Linux®. You can find the system requirements for Maya here.
The Golaem plug-in's product documentation and resources can be accessed on Autodesk product documentation. Additionally, you can find learning content on the Golaem YouTube channel here.