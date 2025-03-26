Autodesk Golaem: Populate 3D worlds

Easily generate and direct multiple characters or creatures for your scene, from a few to thousands, with the Golaem plug-in for Maya.

Scene from Arcane Season 2, Episode 6, made with Golaem for Maya. Image courtesy of Netflix, Riot Games and Fortiche Production.

What is Golaem for Maya?

Need to populate a bustling city street or fill a concert with cheering fans? Generate multiple humans, animals, or extraordinary creatures and precisely control their movements in your scene with artist-friendly crowd simulation, character animation, and layout tools.

What you can do with Golaem

Packed stadium for tennis match.

Fill stadiums with a click

Effortlessly populate stadium seats with thousands of supporters using intuitive placement tools. Import your own characters or edit predefined ones to create diverse visual variations and use behavior controls to create an assortment of crowd reactions.

 

Der Rebell. Image courtesy of LAVAlabs

Soldiers standing in formation, preparing for battle.

Create epic battles

Design intricate battles with soldiers marching in formation, riding horses, firing arrows, and engaging in close combat. Precisely direct characters in your scenes with procedural animation tools for retargeting motions, ground adaptation, and more.

 

Diablo IV. Image courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

Animated pedestrians walking in a city.

Bring cities to life

Transform city scenes, populating them with pedestrians who are aware of their environment and can react to it. Instantly add dynamic traffic to your streets or birds flying in the air, ensuring lively and realistic shots.

 

Fireheart. Image courtesy of L'Atelier Animation

Why use Golaem?

Soldiers fighting in close combat.
Diablo IV. Image courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

Artist-friendly iterations

Edit your simulations without starting from scratch. Using the Layout tool, you can efficiently and non-destructively visualize, manipulate, and customize characters and animations directly in the Maya viewport.

Scenes from Arcane Season 2 featuring crowds made with Golaem. Video courtesy of Netflix, Riot Games and Fortiche Production.

Precise character animation

Accurately direct multiple characters at once with an embedded procedural animation engine that allows you to create more realistic and dynamic character movements. Efficiently render your final results procedurally with Arnold, or your desired renderer, as Golaem keeps your scenes light and can filter unnecessary characters.

Cars driving around a monument.
John Wick 4. Image courtesy of Rodeo FX

Seamless integration

After creating your simulation in Golaem for Maya, you can further refine your characters in software like 3ds Max, Houdini®, Katana®, and Unreal Engine® using dedicated plug-in extensions. Golaem supports all major industry file formats, including USD, Alembic, and FBX.

Available exclusively in the Media & Entertainment Collection

The M&E Collection allows you to create exceptional content for less with access to all the essential tools you need including the Golaem plug-in for Maya.

Fireheart. Image courtesy of L'Atelier Animation.

Golaem Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Golaem used for?

Golaem is a versatile crowd system that seamlessly integrates into your animation, visual effects, and game development pipeline, making it ideal for projects in Film, TV, and Games.

Who uses Golaem?

Golaem is an artist-friendly tool designed for 3D animators and VFX artists who want to create multiple characters for their scenes. Whether you are a crowd artist or a 3D generalist familiar with Maya, you can get started right away.

How do I access Golaem?

You can only access the Golaem plug-in with a subscription to the Media & Entertainment Collection, which includes access to Maya3ds MaxArnoldMotionBuilder, and more. 

What is the Media & Entertainment Collection?

The M&E Collection provides the essential tools to build a scalable, collaborative animation, visual effects, and game development pipeline - helping you create exceptional content for less.

Is there a free trial for Golaem?

Yes, a free trial for Golaem is available and can be accessed via the Autodesk Free Trial page.

Which operating system does Golaem run on?

As a plug-in for Maya, Golaem adheres to the same system requirements and recommendations as Maya. However, although Maya is available for the Apple® operating system, Golaem can only be run on Windows® or Linux®. You can find the system requirements for Maya here.

Where can I find learning content or more resources for Golaem?

The Golaem plug-in's product documentation and resources can be accessed on Autodesk product documentation. Additionally, you can find learning content on the Golaem YouTube channel here.

How do I request support for Golaem?

You can contact support or visit the product forum for any questions.

