Autodesk InfoDrainage: Create detailed drainage designs

What is Autodesk InfoDrainage?

InfoDrainage is a full design and analysis solution that designers, developers, landscape architects, engineers, consultants and approval authorities rely on to:

  • Design and audit drainage systems quickly and confidently

  • Deliver sustainable, cost-effective and compliant designs

  • Accelerate BIM (Building Information Modelling) workflows

Autodesk InfoDrainage overview (video: 2:44 mins)

Benefits of Autodesk InfoDrainage

Easy to use

Use a single, automated platform for any project, with connection to Civil 3D and InfoWorks ICM.

Optimised design

Deliver compliant, sustainable, optimally sized, cost-effective designs – on time and within budget.

Quicker approvals

Streamline approval processes with clear, defendable and reviewable drainage designs.

What you can do with Autodesk InfoDrainage

Take the complexity out of drainage design

Improve efficiency, compliance and control across the lifecycle of your project. Optimise workflows, save time with access to the cloud, and obtain faster approvals with access to the rainfall and runoff calculations you need.

Seamless integrations to enhance design process

Shorten design time with built-in integration of Civil 3D and data exchange and other CAD and GIS platforms. Convenient toolbars directly connect InfoDrainage to Civil 3D.

Simpler regulatory compliance

Use auditing tools to simplify compliance. Generate custom reports and templates for local regulations and requirements in a number of languages and units.

Construction on the Low Battery Seawall in Charleston

Case Study

Protecting the City of Charleston with modern drainage design

Consulting firm Johnson, Mirmiran & Thomson (JMT) leveraged InfoDrainage to ensure that improvements to the Low Battery Seawall in Charleston will protect the surrounding community from future flooding.

Read story (US Site)
Stormwater and sanitary sewer pipes, profile view

Technical hub

InfoDrainage Technical Information Hub

The InfoDrainage Technical Information portal serves as a hub for everything you need to know about InfoDrainage. From the latest release notes to download and licencing information, help documentation, known issues, learning courses, scripting resources, and even our public product roadmaps – everything is captured here.

Explore technical information
Screenshot of InfoDrainage showing a flow path

LEARNING

Introduction to InfoDrainage: free learning series

This course focuses on pipe design, simulation, results analysis and sustainable urban drainage.

View learning series (US Site)

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk InfoDrainage used for?

Autodesk InfoDrainage lets you design, review and approve sustainable drainage systems (SuDS), green infrastructure and traditional drainage systems. InfoDrainage can help you design more clearly, richly and confidently.

Who uses InfoDrainage?

Autodesk InfoDrainage is a full design and analysis solution used by designers, developers, landscape architects, engineers, consultants and planners.

We are an approving authority; what does this mean for our submissions?

In short, easier reviews. Autodesk InfoDrainage was created with approving authorities in mind and includes a host of functionality created to streamline design review workflows and to better analyse submissions. Please speak to your account representative about the various trainings, webinars, and other onboarding experiences that Autodesk offers.

Which operating system does Autodesk InfoDrainage run on? 

Autodesk InfoDrainage runs on Windows®. See InfoDrainage system requirements for details.

Which versions of InfoDrainage can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Autodesk InfoDrainage subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I instal Autodesk InfoDrainage on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Autodesk InfoDrainage software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.

