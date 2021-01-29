FBX® Review software is a stand-alone tool that lets users view 3D models and animations across many platforms without using a 3D authoring tool.
Open and review 3D models with the same visual fidelity of Viewport 2.0. Toggle between wireframe, shading, texture, and lighting options.
Review animated 3D assets using familiar play, pause, and scrub-through controls. Toggle through user-created cameras saved within the file
Open files in a variety of common 3D formats to help improve the speed of asset review: .zip, .abc* .fbx, .3ds, .obj, .dxf, .dae, .bvh, .htr, .trc, .asf, .amc, .c3d, .aoa, .mcd.