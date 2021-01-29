FBX FBX
FBX Review

FBX Review

A cross-platform 3D model viewer

FBX® Review software is a stand-alone tool that lets users view 3D models and animations across many platforms without using a 3D authoring tool.

FBX features

Quickly and easily review 3D models

Open and review 3D models with the same visual fidelity of Viewport 2.0. Toggle between wireframe, shading, texture, and lighting options.

Play back animation takes and switch cameras

Review animated 3D assets using familiar play, pause, and scrub-through controls. Toggle through user-created cameras saved within the file

Quickly and easily review 3D models

Open files in a variety of common 3D formats to help improve the speed of asset review: .zip, .abc* .fbx, .3ds, .obj, .dxf, .dae, .bvh, .htr, .trc, .asf, .amc, .c3d, .aoa, .mcd.

Free download

Download the FBX Review desktop app for free.

Choose your version:



Download