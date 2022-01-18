The Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension is a set of simulation study types to help you evaluate how your 3D design will perform and how easy it can be made.

Analyse the performance and manufacturability of your 3D designs to make sure they will meet the demands of real-world conditions with structural, thermal and explicit simulation tools.

The Simulation Extension also includes injection moulding simulation studies to help you gain plastic injection moulding manufacturing insights for your 3D design.

Generative design (formerly a separate Fusion extension) is now included within the Fusion Simulation Extension, granting capabilities to develop design outcomes beyond the human imagination.