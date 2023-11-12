Autodesk Fusion with PowerShape is CAD modelling software designed to help manufacturers simplify the process of converting product designs into the moulds, tools and dies used to make them. PowerShape is an ideal modelling companion for CAM software, such as PowerMill or FeatureCAM, and helps create geometry to aid CAM programming.



PowerShape can work with native CAD data from mainstream design systems. Intelligent workflows help you import, analyse, repair and prepare complex parts for CNC machining.